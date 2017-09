MATT BUTTON/THE AEGIS / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Panagioti Dermatis of Abingdon moves in for a hug on Maryland State Fire Marshal K-9 Kachina during National Night Out event at the Abingdon Target Tuesday evening.

Panagioti Dermatis of Abingdon moves in for a hug on Maryland State Fire Marshal K-9 Kachina during National Night Out event at the Abingdon Target Tuesday evening. (MATT BUTTON/THE AEGIS / Baltimore Sun Media Group)