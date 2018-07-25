Fire service 'brotherhood, sisterhood' pays tribute at viewing for fallen Howard County firefighter

Firefighters, rescue, EMS and law enforcement personnel from across Maryland, even Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania, visited Mountain Christian Church in Joppa Friday to pay their respects to fallen Howard County firefighter Nathan Flynn.

Mourners, many of them firefighters in dress uniforms with black bands across their badges, entered the church’s Family Life Center for the viewing, which started at noon and was scheduled to run until 8 p.m. A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Flynn, 34, died Monday after being trapped fighting a massive house fire in Clarksville. He was a 13-year veteran of the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services and was a volunteer firefighter with the Susquehanna Hose Company in Havre de Grace. He had been a member of Susquehanna Hose for about 18 months, according to company chief Scott Hurst.

Hurst talked about the “brotherhood, sisterhood” of the fire service and said such strong ties can also be found among law enforcement officers and members of the military.

“The fire service is a very tight-knight community,” Hurst told reporters during the viewing. “You see the outpouring all across the state of Maryland and the east coast, and today and tomorrow you’ll see people from across the country coming to pay their respects to a man who gave the ultimate sacrifice.”

Fire trucks and an ambulance from Howard County, as well as several fire trucks from the Susquehanna Hose Company were draped in black bunting and parked outside the Family Life Center.

Howard County Engine 101, to which Flynn was assigned, was among those fire apparatus.

Flynn’s casket will be placed on Engine 101 for transport back to Zellman Funeral Home in Havre de Grace after the memorial service Saturday, said Brad Tanner, spokesperson for Howard County Fire and Rescue.

Flynn’s last call was a seven-alarm house fire in the 7000 block of Woodscape Drive in Clarksville Monday. He fell through the floor into the basement and was trapped for 22 minutes before his comrades could rescue him. Flynn died at Howard County General Hospital.

He is survived by his wife and five children and stepchildren, as well as his parents, grandfather, in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins and a niece, according to his obituary.

He is the first member of the Howard County fire and rescue service to die in the line of duty. His death is the first line-of-duty death for a Susquehanna Hose member in about 100 years, according to Hurst.

“None of the guys [serving] now have been through anything like this,” Hurst said.

Flynn joined Susquehanna Hose in the winter of 2017, and “he immediately made a big impact on the fire company” with his commitment to training, both for himself and younger members, Hurst said.

Flynn traveled around the country to take training classes as well as teach them. Hurst said.

The chief said Flynn learned as much as he could about firefighting and rescue, including swift-water rescues, rescue dives, saving people trapped in collapsed structures and confined spaces, even “high-angle rescue,” in which personnel use ropes to save people trapped on steep slopes.

Flynn, who was posthumously promoted to lieutenant with Howard County Fire and Rescue, served on Howard County’s Special Operations Team and Harford County’s Tactical Rescue Team, according to his obituary.

“He was a great, great guy,” James O’Neill, a master firefighter with Howard County, said. “His passion for the fire department is above just about anybody’s.”

O’Neill, a 28-year veteran of the fire service, said he served with Flynn on Truck 7 in the Columbia fire station from 2014 to 2016. They were “side by side, every day, for three years,” O’Neill said.

“It’s not real, it just seems not real,” he said of losing Flynn.

O’Neill said “you can’t put into words how good of a guy” Flynn was. He said they fought many fires together, and “he knew his job very well.”

He praised the support provided by Harford County fire service officials and pledged the same from Howard.

“If you need anything don’t hesitate to get in contact with us,” O’Neill said. “This is something that will affect us all for a very, very long time.”

Hurst said fundraisers are planned for the Flynn family in Harford County in the coming days, weeks and months, such as a Friday afternoon event that was held at Main Street Tower in Bel Air.

Another fundraiser is planned for Saturday at Looney’s Pub in Bel Air. A portion of sales will be dedicated in Flynn’s memory, according to the notice posted on the SHCO Facebook page.

The Hose Company will host a fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at House 1 at 451 N. Juniata St. in Havre de Grace. People can make a donation of any amount and receive a red stripe decal across their vehicle, similar to the blue stripe decal fundraiser after two Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies were murdered in the line of duty in 2016.

“When you lose somebody in the brotherhood like, that it’s a lifelong commitment to his family and his kids,” Hurst said.

