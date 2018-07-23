Firefighter who died in Howard County blaze was from Harford County, volunteered with local fire company there

Members of Susquehanna Hose Company are mourning the loss of their fellow volunteer Nathan Flynn, a Howard County firefighter who died battling a seven-alarm house fire in Clarksville in Howard County on Monday morning.

Flynn, who went by “Nate,” was a volunteer with Susquehanna Hose Company in Havre de Grace since March 2017, Chief Scott Hurst said, and was part of the House 5 Chapel Road station. Many members also went to school with Flynn’s wife.

He was on the hose company’s swiftwater rescue team and was on Harford County’s technical rescue team, he said.

“He was very well-respected, very well-trained, very well-discplined,” Hurst said. “And a great guy to hang out with.”

Flynn lived in Havre de Grace, where where Mayor William T. Martin annouced the city’s up lights downtown will be illuminated red for one week in honor of Flynn.

“The City was overcome with grief this morning as we learned of the passing of one of our own, Nathan Flynn,” Martin said in a statement. “Nathan, a son of Havre de Grace, was part of the revered legacy of the Susquehanna Hose Company and an honored member of our community. I ask everyone to keep Nathan and his family in your prayers as our city, and the entire state, mourns his passing.”

Hurst and other fire company members were gathered early Monday morning at the Chapel Road firehouse, where they remembered Flynn.

“We’re talking, having breakfast, we had peer support support people come in,” Hurst said. “At a time like this it’s best to surround yourself with your brothers and sisters in the fire service. We talk about him – it’s kind of how things go in tragic situations like this.”

The firehouse is draped in black bunting and the company flag is at half staff, he said.

Hurst remembers his first impression of Flynn, who joined the fire company two weeks before its annual banquet last year.

“We had just met him, he and his wife came to the banquet, had a really good time, dancing,” Hurst said, “and I remember thinking this guy is going to fit in really well with the fire company.”

A colleague dying in the line of duty is a reminder to all the members of the dangers of what they do – whether paid or volunteer, Hurst said.

“When I first heard, I thought of his wife and kids, then the banquet moment, and then I think, I have four years left on the job,” said Hurst, who is also a paid firefighter for Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department. “It really hits home about getting through your career as a firefighter without losing your life. I’ve been thinking about that all morning, as has everybody else.”

Firefighters think of the risks and what happened in Howard County Monday morning and try and figure out what happened.

“It’s hard to explain, but there’s definitely a thought process about what we go through, what we do for a living,” Hurst said.

It could be a fall in a structure, like Monday’s accident, or being hit by a car while responding to a call on the side of the road or a cardiac arrest on a scene, he said.

“The only way to prevent that is through training, safety. Sometimes you do everything right, by the book but sometimes there’s that unknown out there you just can’t control,” he said.

Susquehanna Hose will be doing whatever it can to assist Flynn’s family and Howard County Fire Department.

“He made the ultimate sacrifice and we will do whatever we can to honor him,” Hurst said.

Gov. Larry Hogan has ordered that U.S. and Maryland flags be flown at half staff Monday through sunset on the day of Flynn’s interment.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Howard County Firefighter Nathan Flynn, a 13-year veteran of the department, husband, and father who bravely ran toward danger to save others’ lives in a seven-alarm fire in Clarksville, Md. The First Lady and I send our prayers and deepest condolences to his family, fellow firefighters, and all of his friends and loved ones in the communities he selflessly served for over a decade,” Hogan said in a statement.

The locker of Susquehanna Hose Company volunteer Nathan Flynn, who was killed in the line of duty in Howard County Monday morning, is adorned with bunting to honor the fallen firefighter.

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman has also lowered the county flag.

“On behalf of the citizens of Harford County we salute Nate for his service and his bravery, and we are grief-stricken for the young family that he leaves behind. Our community will support them in any way that they need during this difficult time,” Glassman said in a statement. “We pray for Nate, his family, and his fire service brothers and sisters in both counties.”

Though Flynn died in Howard County, it’s a difficult loss for the Harford volunteer fire system.

“Havre de Grace is a pretty tight-knit community. It’s a loss for the volunteer system in the county,” said Glassman, a longtime volunteer fireman. “Being a professional firefighter or police officer, it’s a reminder that it’s a dangerous situation each and every call, and you just never know.”

He recalled the recent death of Baltimore County Police Officer Amy Caprio, who lived in Fallston.

“It seems like we’ve lost a few folks who work in other counties, but they’re still part of the fabric here in Harford County. I think we feel the loss here almost as much as the county where they worked,” Glassman said.