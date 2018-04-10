My Lady's Manor Steeple Races set for Saturday in Harford County

The My Lady’s Manor Steeplechase Races, one of Maryland’s oldest and most competitive days of timber racing, will be run on Saturday in Harford County for the benefit of The Manor Foundation.

Since 1909, this day of equestrian sport has marked the spring in the Harford County countryside. It is also the first stop in Maryland’s Triple Crown of steeplechasing, which includes the Grand National Steeplechase in Butler on April 21 and the Maryland Hunt Cup in Glyndon on April 28.

Saturday’s afternoon’s card includes four steeplechase events: The 108th My Lady’s Manor Steeplechase Race with a $30,000 purse; the John Rush Streett Memorial (two divisions with $15,000 purse each); and the John D. Schapiro Memorial ($15,000 purse).

PNC Bank is this year’s presenting sponsor, and it will be the first time the races have been organized and managed by the The Manor Foundation.

In addition to the horse races, there will also be live bluegrass music, food vendors and horse-themed merchandise tents and exhibits.

The paddock, where horses are paraded before the jockeys are mounted, is open to the public.

Gates open at 10 a.m., with the first race at 1:30 p.m. This is a rain or shine event.

The My Lady’s Manor Steeplechase Races are held on Jarrettsville Pike (Route 146) at Pocock Road in Monkton.

Admission is via parking passes; no additional admission ticket is required to the races. General parking passes purchased in advance are $40 ($50 at the gate); family parking is $60 ($70 at the gate). All parking passes – including preferred parking on the race course ($150 and up) can be purchased by calling 443-595-6304 or by emailing info@manorraces.com.

General and family passes also are available at select retail locations, including Hess Country Spirits, Dover Saddlery, Wine Merchant and Bradley’s Liquors.

For more information, visit www.manorraces.com or find it on Facebook @myladysmanor.

For directions to the races from the south, take Interstate 95 north to Interstate 695 (Baltimore Beltway), Exit 27B (Dulaney Valley Road) west to Route 146 to the grounds. From the north, take Interstate 95 south to Exit 74 (Fallston) north to the end, then right onto Route 146 to the racing grounds.

The Manor Foundation is a 501c(3) charitable corporation created to preserve and to provide stewardship resources for farms and natural lands of Northern Maryland. The Manor Foundation will promote equestrian pursuits to enhance land preservation and open spaces and to protect the sustainability of agriculture.