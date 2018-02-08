Sentencing is Friday for Fallston man convicted of fatally shooting his wife

A Fallston man, convicted in November of shooting his wife to death — a case that will be the subject of an upcoming episode of “Investigation Discovery”— is scheduled to be sentenced Friday in Harford County Circuit Court.

Ricardo Muscolino, 56, faces up to 50 years in prison for killing his wife, Lara Muscolino, who was 48 when she was fatally shot in the master bedroom of couple’s Fallston home on the evening of Aug. 31, 2016.

The couple’s three children were in the house when Muscolino shot his wife, according to police reports and testimony presented during his trial.

An eight-woman, four-man Harford County Circuit Court jury deliberated more than five hours Nov. 2 before returning guilty verdicts on charges of second-degree murder and use of a handgun in a felony. Muscolino was found not-guilty of first-degree murder.

He is due to be sentenced at 9 a.m. Friday by Harford County Circuit Court Judge Yolanda Curtin, who presided over the trial.

Lara Muscolino’s sister, Tanya Crockett, is expected to provide a victim impact statement to the judge; Lara’s father, Darryl Crockett may also address the court, Assistant State’s Attorney Emma Goerlich said.

Goerlich, who prosecuted the case with then-Deputy State’s Attorney Diana Brooks, will be handling the sentencing alone. Since the trial concluded, Brooks retired from the State’s Attorney’s office after 31 years.

The Muscolino murder will be featured on “Investigation Discovery,” according to Allie Baker, a representative for the channel. She said the episode will likely air in late spring, but could not provide further details. According to the show’s website, “Investigation Discovery” features documentary-style programming dealing with true crime subjects, mostly those of a violent nature.

Lawyers for Ricardo Muscolino had sought to have the sentencing postponed, according to online court records, but the request was denied by Curtin.

Muscolino had been free on $1 million bond before the trial, but was taken into custody after the verdict was delivered and has been held at Harford County Detention Center since.

During the trial, Brooks and Goerlich played for the jury a video from the home’s security camera.

The video shows Muscolino arriving home with his oldest daughter around 11 p.m. the night of Aug. 31, then going up to the bedroom he shared with his wife. The two are heard yelling, and Lara Muscolino is heard saying “Stop it, don’t point it at me,” and then another time saying, “Stop it, Ricardo,” according to testimony during the trial.

Five shots in rapid succession are heard. Then Ricardo Muscolino quickly leaves the bedroom, goes down the stairs and leaves the house. Then one of the daughters called 911.

While police are on their way, Muscolino called the northern precinct and said he was coming to turn himself in, according to court testimony.

Brooks and Goerlich told the jury Muscolino shot his wife because he was angry after learning earlier in the day she had been having an affair.

Defense attorney Kenneth Ravenell countered that there was no evidence to show what actually happened inside the bedroom during the shooting, nor, he said, had the state proved intent on Muscolino’s part to harm his wife.

Muscolino did not testify during the trial.

A Facebook Page, Justice for Lara Crockett Muscolino, has continued to follow the case since the shooting.