Victim of Tuesday's Bel Air South homicide identified

The victim of Harford County's first homicide of 2017 has been identified as Marilyn Jaz Scott, 28, of Bel Air.

The Harford County's Sheriff's Office disclosed Scott's identity shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, with Kyle Andersen, a spokesperson adding, "there are no additional updates at this time."

Investigators have been tight-lipped about details since finding Scott's body outside a Bel Air South apartment building around 6 a.m. Tuesday. She had been shot to death.

The Sheriff's Office hasn't provided any information about possible motives or suspects in the fatal shooting.

Prior to Wednesday's public identification of the victim, the last word from the Sheriff's Office during a Tuesday afternoon media briefing was that the investigation was ongoing and the victim's name was not being released pending notification of her next of kin.

Deputies responded to calls of shots being fired in the 200 block of Clarke's Ridge Court in the Calvert's Walk Apartments, which is off of South Tollgate Road just south of the intersection with Bel Air South Parkway.

Deputies arrived at the scene shortly before 6 a.m., and investigators were there until just after 11 a.m.

At the Tuesday afternoon media briefing, Maj. William Davis of the Sheriff's Office stressed that the investigation was still in its early stages.

"We believe that she was the target of this assault," he said of the victim. "We don't believe there is any threat to anybody else in the community."

Anyone who has information should call Sheriff's Office Detective Tammy Burns at 410-836-5043. Tips can be reported anonymously through Metro Crime Stoppers – send a text message to CRIMES, or 274637, start your message with MCS and then write your tip – or people can call Harford Crime Solvers at 1-888-540-8477.

Anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 in cash.