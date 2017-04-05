Investigators still releasing no new information in February murder in Bel Air

It's been two months since 28-year-old Marilyn Jaz Scott was found shot to death outside a Bel Air South apartment building and Harford County Sheriff's Office investigators have nothing new to report, an agency spokesperson said.

"There is no new information being released. It remains an active investigation," Cristie Kahler, director of media and public relations for the sheriff's office, wrote in an email Monday.

Scott's body was found around 6 a.m. Feb. 7 in the 200 block of Clarke's Ridge Court in the Calvert's Walk Apartments, off South Tollgate Road, just south of the intersection with Bel Air South Parkway.

Deputies responded to calls of shots being fired and were on the scene shortly after the report, the Sheriff's Office said at the time, and that Scott was targeted in the killing.

She is thus far the only murder victim in Harford County this year.

Investigators have not said if Scott was a resident of the apartment complex. A handful of residents interviewed following the murder said they did not know her.

Anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 in cash.

Scott had ties to the Washington, D.C., area. Her funeral was held Feb. 17 at Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church in Northwest Washington, according a death notice published in The Washington Post from Johnson and Jenkins Funeral Home.

Scott's mother, Brenda L. Ruffin, was contacted by phone Tuesday by a reporter from The Aegis, but declined to talk about her daughter until she had verified the caller's identity.

Scott was also survived by a sister and her father, according to the death notice.