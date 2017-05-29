Churchville man found shot to death in Aberdeen Monday

A Churchville man was found dead from gunshot wounds in a driveway in Aberdeen early Monday morning, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called just before 3:30 a.m. Monday to the 1500 block of Mitchell Lane in Aberdeen for a report of a cardiac arrest, according to the sheriff's office Facebook page.

When they arrived, deputies found a man they later identified as Gary Tyrone Gibson, 43, of Bowman Road in Churchville, lying in the gravel driveway. When they approached him, it was apparent he was deceased, according to the post.

Gibson's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where an autopsy determined the manner of death as a homicide by gunshot wound, according to the Facebook post. Based on this preliminary information, the death is being investigated as a homicide.

It's undetermined whether Gibson was killed in the driveway or elsewhere, nor have detectives determined a motive, according to Cristie Kahler, spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office.

Patrol deputies secured the scene and began to search the area for a suspect or suspicious circumstances.

Deputies set up a perimeter and searched for witnesses and information to speak to individuals who may have information on what happened. Detectives assigned to the Major Cases Unit of the Criminal Investigations Division responded to assume the investigation while members of the Forensic Services Unit began to collect and preserve evidence.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information about this crime to call Det. Donald Kramer at 410-879-7929.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information was available Monday evening.