Arrest made in connection with May 29 Perryman homicide

A Harford County man was arrested earlier this week in connection with the shooting death of a Chuchville man on Memorial Day, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said.

Quadell Rashon Pollins, 36, is charged with first- and second-degree murder, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and use of a firearm in commission of a felony or violent crime, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Pollins was arrested Monday night and is being held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center.

Pollins allegedly killed Gary Tyrone Gibson, 43, whose body was found around 3:30 a.m. May 29 in a driveway in the 1500 block of Mitchell Lane in Perryman, south of Aberdeen.

Detectives assigned to the Major Cases Unit of the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene of the crime and assumed the investigation, the Sheriff's Office said.

Gibson's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where an autopsy determined the manner of death to be homicide resulting from a gunshot, police said.

Investigators have not said if Gibson was killed where his body was found or somewhere else.

Detectives following up on leads developed evidence implicating Pollins as the suspect, the Sheriff's Office said.

A warrant was issued for Pollins' arrest and deputies, with assistance from members of the Baltimore County Police Department, apprehended Pollins Monday in Baltimore County without incident, police said.

Pollins has prior addresses in Edgewood, according to online court records. Charges related to the Perryman homicide were not entered into state's online database as of Wednesday morning.