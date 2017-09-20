Columbia man dies in crash on Route 152 in Fallston

A Columbia man was killed Tuesday afternoon in an accident near Reckord Road Park in Fallston, Maryland State Police said.

Troopers from the Bel Air Barrack responded at 3:05 p.m. to the crash on Route 152 (Mountain Road) near Stratford Drive, according to a news release from State Police.

Troopers determined that a Ford F-250 pick-up truck was traveling north on Route 152 in the area of the Reckord Road Park when, for unknown reasons, it traveled onto the shoulder and then off the roadway, according to the release.

The truck continued north along Route 152 in the grass drainage area when it hit an Infiniti SUV which was stopped in a driveway preparing to turn onto the highway.

The driver of the Ford F-250, identified as Jeffrey Vande-Ryt, 48, of Columbia, was not wearing his seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle, according to troopers. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Infiniti SUV, Martina Rambal, 39, of Baltimore, was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma by Maryland State Police helicopter, police said.

Route 152 was closed for approximately three hours, police said.

Rambal’s condition was not immediately available Wednesday morning.