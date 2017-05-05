Joppa golf course concert series put on hold

Plans for a weekly concert series that was to begin Saturday at Mountain Branch Golf Course in Joppa, alongside one of Harford County's busiest roads, have been put on hold for at least two weeks.

"We are not going to allow you to have an event without the approval of this board," C. John Sullivan Jr., chairman of the Harford County Liquor Control Board, told Mountain Branch licensee Konstantinos Vasilakopoulos at the board's meeting Wednesday.

Mountain Branch officials put together a regional concert series, whose biggest draws would be the ever-popular band Crack the Sky and Sam Grow, an up-and-coming country performer, that was supposed to start Saturday night. That first show was to have featured the Mahoney Brothers on the golf course between holes 10 and 11, which was being set up as the concert venue, with admission and parking at the driving range entrance.

Saturday's show, and another planned May 13 featuring Crushing Day and Never Ending Fall, have been postponed as the principals with the golf course try to sort through the approval process not only with the liquor board, but also with the county government.

"Is this use something that is permitted?" M. Pilar Gracia, the liquor board administrator, said was the central question about whether the county government would allow concerts to be held on the golf course. "The liquor license is just a small nugget of that."

After a couple of starts and stops during Wednesday's Liquor Board meeting, Mountain Branch officials decided it would be better, under the circumstances, to postpone the first two concerts rather than proceed with asking for liquor board approval.

"I think that would be wise," James E. Welch, a liquor board member, said after the course operators decided to ask to delay their request for two weeks, so they would have an opportunity to consult with their attorney.

Vasilakopoulos came to the meeting with his brother, whom they said is a principal in ownership of the golf course, but who was not identified by name at the meeting. The board did not have his name because in the records he is not the licensee.

When various questions about the planned concerts were raised at Wednesday's meeting, the brothers initially asked for a postponement until the next meeting – scheduled for May 17 – because a member of their group was unavailable.

Sullivan, the liquor board chairman, said that was acceptable to the board, as long as the brothers understood they could not hold concerts until this request was approved.

The first concert was probably going to be canceled anyway, the brothers said, because of impending forecasts for bad weather. After reconsidering the possibility that two shows might have to be canceled, they decided to proceed.

"There were questions two weeks ago about bathrooms and food prep," Gracia told the board about an appearance by the golf course group two weeks earlier.

"Commissioner [Frederic L.] Merchant had asked for a more cohesive diagram" about how and where the concert venue would be set up, Gracia said.

That led to other questions about the proposal, she said.

"It had been my understanding that there hadn't been any permitting," Gracia said about the lack of approval from the county government. "It appeared there would [have to] be some kind of zoning exception."

Before either of the two brothers were asked to testified, the board realized they had not been sworn in.

When they were about to be sworn in, Liquor Board officials also said there were two Harford County Health Department staffers in the room waiting to be sworn in to testify on the request, too.

Once that was announced, the brothers decided again not to proceed until they consulted with their attorney.

Sullivan agreed it was the wise choice and reminded the brothers that they could not have concerts until at least after the May 17 meeting.

They agreed.

By Thursday afternoon, the Facebook page for the concert series had the following message:

"MUSIC IN THE WOODS shows for May 6 and May 13 have been postponed due to technical difficulty. Everyone who purchased tickets should check their credit card statement as each has been fully refunded. Any issues please contact us via email at concertsatmountainbranch@gmail.com.

"We will see everyone on May 20!!"