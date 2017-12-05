Bel Air holiday events continue through Dec. 17

Fresh off what town officials agree was the best attended Christmas parade ever on Sunday, Bel Air still has plenty of holiday related events scheduled over the next two weeks.

The Bel Air Board of Town Commissioners will hold their annual Holiday Open House Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m., at Town Hall, 39 N. Hickory Ave. Come celebrate the holidays with us. Enjoy light refreshments and the joyful sounds of the season performed by the Homestead-Wakefield Elementary School Chorus. Free Admission.

Rockfield Manor’s Christmas Tree Lighting & Happy Hour will be Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. at 501 E. Churchville Road in Bel Air. Do a little holiday shopping with our vendors- Saxons Jewelers, Younique makeup, Lularoe, essential oils, baked goods and more. Entertainment provided by Harford Youth Jazz Ensemble, and there will be a visit from Santa Claus. Light refreshments provided by Pairings Bistro and desserts by Newberry Cafe. Admission is free with a new unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots. Children are welcome.

Holiday Harmony will be provided by the Bay Country Gentlemen and special guests in concert on Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the The Bel Air Armory, 37 N. Main St. Free Admission; for more information visit www.belairarmory.org.

The Bel Air Community Chorus presents a “Journey Through the Holidays” concert on Sunday, 3 to 4:30 p.m. at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1200 E. Churchville Road in Bel Air.

The Bel Air Community Band will present its winter concert on Sunday, 3 to 4:30 p.m., at the Bel Air High School Auditorium, 100 Heighe St.

Ballet Chesapeake will present its Nutcracker Preschool Outreach Performance Friday, Dec. 15, from 9:15 to 11:45 a.m., at Bel Air Armory, 37 N. Main St., Bel Air.

Irishman's Chorale Holiday Concert, Saturday, Dec. 16, from 7 to 10 p.m., at Bel Air Armory, 37 N. Main St., Bel Air, www.belairarmory.org.

The Merry Tuba Christmas Holiday Concer will be held Sunday, Dec. 17, from 5 to 6 p.m., at Bel Air High School Auditorium, 100 Heighe St.