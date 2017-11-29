Aberdeen council accepts $50,000 offer on former Moose Lodge

Aberdeen has finally found what its mayor and city council believe is the best future use for the dilapidated former Moose Lodge that the city government bought for $435,000 in the fall of 2014.

The Aberdeen mayor and City Council unanimously accepted a $50,000 offer from Arthur Helton Monday to purchase the property at 102 N. Rogers St. and redevelop it for a German style restaurant returning to the city. The Prost German Restaurant, a once-popular Aberdeen eatery until it was moved to Cecil County in 2011, could be back in Aberdeen — in the former Moose Lodge — as soon as 2019.

“The council is very excited about getting that building back on the tax rolls and it becoming a great restaurant and nightlife attraction in Aberdeen,” Mayor Patrick McGrady said later.

He said the council will, “as quickly as possible” agree to a contract of sale and advertise the surplusing of the city-owned lodge.

Helton, a former Harford County state senator, who has redeveloped properties in Aberdeen for the past 50 years, told city leaders he plans to lease the building to Prost owners Renate and Richard Baruschka. They would have the option to buy it after five years, he said.

The German-born Baruschkas operated Prost for three years in Aberdeen until they had to move in 2011. The husband and wife are from the Bavarian region of southeastern Germany.

“I tried to keep them here and was not successful in locating a right location where they could do business,” Helton said.

The eatery operated in a smaller Helton-owned property on Locust Lane near the Aberdeen Senior Center before moving to Tome Highway between Port Deposit and Colora.

The restaurant’s Cecil County location at 1195 Jacob Tome Memorial Highway can handle a peak crowd of 140 people, Renate Baruschka said Monday. The former location at 11 Locust Lane in Aberdeen could seat 25 to 30 people, Helton said Tuesday.

“They needed more room, and prior to their moving I tried to find a more appropriate spot for them so they could increase their business and we just couldn’t find anything in Aberdeen,” Helton said.

The Cecil County location has about 3,200 square feet, while the former Moose Lodge has more than double that with 7,200 square feet and additional space for parking, according to Helton.

He said he plans to turn the lodge over to the restaurant owners Jan. 1, 2019, to give them time to set up their establishment, but he won’t charge them rent until April 1.

Helton said he plans to have temporary repairs made to the roof before settlement, “pending replacement based on the weather."

The Baruschkas said they plan to keep their Port Deposit restaurant open and open a second establishment in the former Moose Lodge.

McGrady welcomed the Baruschkas to the council chambers, telling them “we miss you in Aberdeen.”

“We miss you guys, too, but there was nothing else we could go into,” Renate Baruschka said of alternate properties in Aberdeen.

The approval was contingent upon a review by City Attorney Frederick Sussman, according to the motion Councilman Tim Lindecamp made to accept Helton’s letter of intent.

Helton said he was “intrigued by the Moose Lodge, which is in the gateway to our city and is in deplorable condition.” He said the roof, which is deteriorating, is “atrocious,” but the property “has merit.”

The property is at the foot of eastbound Route 22 off ramp that leads to Route 40 west and downtown Aberdeen. The deteriorating structure is across the street from the Aberdeen Library, the Aberdeen Police and City Hall complex and the main house of Aberdeen’s volunteer fire company.

“As you know I take great pride in taking buildings that aren’t in great repair and restoring them,” Helton said.

He made the offer through his Aberdeen-based company, Art Helton Properties. He presented a letter of intent during Monday evening’s City Council meeting.

Helton anticipates the Aberdeen restaurant would open April 1, 2019, according to his letter of intent, which is posted on the city’s website.

The city purchased the building, the former home of Aberdeen Lodge 1450 of the Loyal Order of Moose, for $435,000 in the fall of 2014. It was purchased under the administration of former Mayor Michael Bennett with the original intent of trying to turn it into a military museum. The former military museum at Aberdeen Proving Ground was one of the most popular tourist stops in Maryland until it was relocated out of state during the BRAC transformation on post.

Mayor Patrick McGrady, who was not in office at the time of the purchase, said Monday the city has invested an additional $45,000 to $50,000 to gut the building, removing everything except the exterior walls and roof structure.

“The roof has collapsed,” McGrady said. “The building has continued to deteriorate.”

Helton sought city approval to begin roof repairs as soon as possible so it could be ready by the proposed Jan. 5, 2018 settlement date, according to the letter of intent.

“I need your permission to do that, and I’ll hold you harmless for any activity that may go on there [during roof replacement],” Helton said.

The former Moose Lodge has been on the market for about eight months, according to City Manager Randy Robertson, who said the city partnered with MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate, of Lutherville, on a nationwide marketing effort.

The city has received prior offers, including a July letter of intent offering $200,000 to purchase the lodge and redevelop it as a mosque. The council turned it down since the 1.16-are property is not zoned for a house of worship.

The lodge is in Aberdeen’s transit-oriented development zone, however, McGrady said later. That zone is designed to spur development in the downtown area with the Amtrak/MARC station on West Bel Air Avenue as the hub.

Helton’s offer is “a proposal that at this point in time you all have said is the way forward,” Robertson said, indicating the mayor and council members.