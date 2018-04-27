Harford County moving ahead with final leg of Moores Mill Road upgrades

Motorists along Moores Mill Road in Bel Air should expect to see construction activity in the coming months in the portion between Route 924 and Business Route 1, as Harford County officials are preparing to move ahead with the final leg of road improvements.

“It’s finally ready to go,” Jeffrey Stratmeyer, chief engineer with the county’s Division of Highways, said during a Thursday morning work session with the Harford County Council on the Department of Public Works’ fiscal 2019 budget.

The County Council and its citizen Budget Advisory Board have been hosting work sessions this week, continuing through Monday, on the requests from the individual entities receiving funding in County Executive Barry Glassman’s proposed nearly $900 million operating and capital budgets.

It was the county DPW’s turn Thursday morning. Glassman has allocated $99.3 million in operating funds for all public works divisions, including $25.8 million for the Division of Highways. Capital funding for the highways division next year includes $15.2 million for bridge replacement, improvements and inspections, roadway improvements including resurfacing, sidewalk projects, plus repairing existing facilities and building new structures, according to budget documents.

The budget also lists future projects and active projects, such as Moores Mill Road. The county has allocated more than $10.3 million total in prior years, which was never spent, and so there is no additional money in the budget for Moores Mill next year. The first segment of reconstruction between Route 1, or North Hickory Avenue, and Southampton Road was completed in 2014.

Improvements to Moores Mill, a heavily-traveled “collector road,” are needed to “address the safety and traffic volume increases due to the continuous development in and around the Bel Air area,” according to the budget.

Moores Mill runs between two state highways, Route 924 and Route 22, and crosses the state-maintained North Hickory Avenue that runs through the Town of Bel Air and connects with Route 1 north of town.

Multiple apartment complexes, Bel Air Memorial Gardens, the busy Del Plaza shopping center at Moores Mill and Hickory, plus two schools, the private Harford Day School and public Southampton Middle School, are along it, as is Bel Air Memorial Gardens, one of the county’s largest cemeteries.

“That Moores Mill Road thing has been around since, I think, I was in high school,” Councilman James McMahan said.

McMahan said there had been a “hangup” on starting work on the section between Route 924 and North Hickory, regarding right-of-way acquisition – primarily involving the cemetery

“That’s all complete, that’s finished, we’re moving forward,” Stratmeyer replied.

Cindy Mumby, spokesperson for the county government, confirmed the county had worked with Bel Air Memorial Gardens to obtain the necessary right-of-way, and “our folks say they were very cooperative,” she wrote in an email Thursday afternoon.

Utilities must be relocated, and the project will be put out to bid, Mumby wrote.

Stratmeyer said the project will be advertised for construction bids in about a month or two.

He said the final section of the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail, which will connect the Forest Hill and Fallston/Bel Air sections, is expected to cross Moores Mill. County staff are “working on integrating a safer type of crossing for the Ma & Pa trail in anticipation of that,” Stratmeyer said.

“It will be good to see it done,” said McMahan, who represents the Bel Air area on the council.

Bel Air Mayor Susan Burdette, a member of the county Budget Advisory Board, asked Stratmeyer about improving pedestrian safety when crossing North Hickory Avenue at Moores Mill.

She said there is no crosswalk on the state-maintained North Hickory (Route 1) which pedestrians can use to get to and from the shopping center.

“[It’s] probably one of the most dangerous roads in Bel Air, I believe, and I’ve been trying to get help from State Highway [Administration] for six years now,” she said.

Burdette said she has seen children from the nearby apartments, seniors and Harford Day students try to cross North Hickory, saying “I have seen so many close calls” with vehicle traffic.

Stratmeyer said sidewalks had been extended along Moores Mill to the Hickory Avenue intersection during the prior phase of road improvements, and the same thing is planned for the opposite side “to try to link all those communities.”

“If there’s not a crosswalk there [on Hickory], I need to talk to the State Highway about seeing what we can do about that,” he said.

Burdette suggested the town and county work together on a solution.

“There truly is no safe way to cross that street there, so maybe it would help if we tried it together,” she said.