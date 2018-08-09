Harford approves $2.5 million contract for next phase of Moores Mill Road rehab and repaving

The Harford County government is getting ready to rehabilitate, widen and repave the stretch of Moores Mill Road on Bel Air’s north side between Route 1/Hickory Avenue and Route 924/Rock Spring Road.

Moores Mill is one of the more heavily used roads in the greater Bel Air area, and the seven-tenths of a mile stretch between Routes 1 and 924 is narrow, curvy and most of its surface is beat up.

On Tuesday, the county Board of Estimates awarded a $2.5 million contract for reconstruction, repair and resurfacing of the road and related work to Allan Myers MD of Fallston, which had the lowest of four bids submitted.

The contract also includes almost $70,000 to relocate water lines, which will be reimbursed by Maryland American Water Company, which owns the lines. The contract also includes repairs and resurfacing along Maye Field Drive, according to the contract documents.

“We expect work to start in mid-to-late September with completion by spring/summer 2019,” county administration spokesperson Cindy Mumby said via email Wednesday.

There will be 120 working days and weather may affect the completion date, she added.

Relocation of utility poles and overhead lines, necessary to widen the roadway, is not part of the county contract, but is being handled by the utilities themselves, according to Mumby.

New poles already have been installed away from the extended right-of-way and BGE transferred its power lines to the new poles, she said. Verizon still has to move its lines, and has given the county a completion date of Nov. 1.

In addition to widening the roadway, sidewalks will be installed along the north side of Moores Mill west from the Del Plaza Center, where a new sidewalk has already been installed, Mumby said.

During construction, local traffic use will be maintained at all times, according to Mumby; however, it may become necessary to close the road to through traffic at times.

The county previously completed expensive reconstruction and resurfacing of Moores Mill Road between Southampton Drive School and Route 1 in 2014, but the second section of the project has been fraught with delays involving acquisition of rights-of-way, including from Bel Air Memorial Gardens.

All the necessary rights-of-way have been obtained, Mumby said.

During a budget review session with the County Council in late April, a Public Works Department representative said the project would be advertised for bid within two months.

During that review session, Bel Air Mayor Susan Burdette complained about the lack of crosswalks at Route 1 and Moores Mill, which is heavily used by pedestrians. DPW pledged to work with the State Highway Administration to improve that situation, as the county contract includes extending sidewalks along Moores Mill west of Route 1.

Moores Mill Road is one of a group of so-called collector roads that forms a network permitting motorists to get around the outskirts of Bel Air without having to travel through the heart of town or along the busy Route 1 commercial strip.

In the past 30 years, traffic volumes have increased on Moores Mill and other Bel Air area roads such as Vale, Tollgate, Greenbrier and East and West MacPhail, a result of ongoing residential development in areas served directly by those roads, the majority of which are outside the Bel Air town limits and the responsibility of the county to maintain and upgrade when necessary.

According to county budget documents, more than $10 million has been budgeted in recent years to handle all the rehabilitation work along Moores Mill Road between Routes 22 and 924.

