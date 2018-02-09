Harford County remembers fallen deputies with moment of silence

The call went out over Harford County emergency radios at noon Friday — a moment of radio silence to remember Harford County Sheriff’s Office Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey and Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon, who were murdered in the line of duty Feb. 10, 2016.

“In support of the families, friends and colleagues they left behind, Harford County Department of Emergency Services will observe one minute of radio silence,” the dispatcher said.

The call was issued, followed by a blast of the county’s emergency siren, as county government leaders, representatives of Harford’s law enforcement and fire and EMS community, county employees and members of the public gathered in front of the county administration building on Main Street in Bel Air.

The county government organized the ceremony, and officials estimate at least 75 people attended, according to spokesperson Cindy Mumby. County Executive Barry Glassman ordered the county flag lowered to half staff starting at sunrise Friday through sunset on Sunday.

Saturday will be the two-year anniversary of the day Senior Deputy Dailey, 52, and Deputy First Class Logsdon, 43, were shot and mortally wounded by suspect David Brian Evans at the Panera Bread restaurant in the Boulevard at Box Hill shopping center in Abingdon and the neighboring Park View at Box Hill senior apartment complex. Evans was killed by return fire from police after he shot Logsdon.

“Our men and women in blue have been resilient over the last two years but it’s important for us to remember, I think, to take a few moments and remember Pat and Mark today,” Glassman said shortly before the moment of silence began.

A Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company ambulance and two fire trucks — Senior Deputy Dailey was an active life member of Joppa-Magnolia — and a Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company fire truck were parked in front of the administration building.

The deputies’ survivors, including Dailey’s son, Tyler, who became a police cadet with the Sheriff’s Office last summer; Dailey’s fiancee, Aimee Grebe; and Jennifer Logsdon, Mark Logsdon’s wife, joined Glassman and Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler for the ceremony.

They did not make any remarks, but Grebe and Logsdon held hands as the siren went off, and they, along with Tyler Dailey, embraced.

The dispatcher announced the resumption of “normal operations” as the siren wound down.

“May the souls of our fallen heroes rest in peace,” he said.

Gahler said “it brings a smile to my face” to see Tyler Dailey in a Sheriff’s Office uniform, but there is little else for him to smile about.

Gahler said he was “very honored” to see the number of people who came out for Friday’s remembrance.

“I’m thankful for everyone’s support of our families and keeping Pat and Mark in your memories and prayers,” Gahler said.

Several Harford County judges among those attending the ceremony.

Circuit Court Judge Paul W. Ishak said later that he and his colleagues work with Sheriff’s Office deputies “on a daily basis,” as they provide security at the Harford County Courthouse in Bel Air.

“It’s important to remember those who serve the community,” said Judge Lawrence F. Kreis Jr., who was sworn in as Harford’s newest Circuit Court judge last fall.

Ishak, who is also a volunteer firefighter with the Susquehanna Hose Company in Havre de Grace, said the deaths of Dailey and Logsdon affected all of Harford’s police, fire and EMS community.

“These kinds of [incidents] don't happen very often,” he said. “It's a terrible trauma.”

Bel Air Police Chief Charles Moore and a number of his officers also were on hand.

Moore said he knew Senior Deputy Dailey from when Moore worked in Harford County as a Maryland State Police trooper. He did not know DFC Logsdon.

“We respect them both, respect the agency and want to show our respects [to them], and to their families,” he said.

Jesse Bane, a former Harford sheriff and current Bel Air town administrator, said he knew both deputies from when they started their careers with the Sheriff’s Office.

“Kudos to the county executive for doing this,” Bane said of the moment of silence.

He called it a “demonstration of the love that people still have” for the fallen deputies and their survivors.

“I’m taken aback by it all,” Bane, who spent 42 years with the Sheriff’s Office, said. “It's a very inspiring time for me, a good time for me to stand and meditate and reflect on things.”

Bane said the public should never forget Senior Deputy Dailey and DFC Logsdon and other law enforcement officers “that have made the supreme sacrifice.”

He also stressed the importance of letting the families of fallen officers know that they are remembered.

“We never want the families to think that we forgot them,” Bane said. “They’re paying a price and going through more difficult times than we are.”