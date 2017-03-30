Aberdeen police looking for missing family

The Aberdeen Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in finding a missing family.

At about 4 p.m. Tuesday, a concerned family member reported Laura Beth Marie Malkmus, 32, Thomas Edward Brown Jr, 30, Thomas Edward Brown III, 10, and Ethan Brown, 8, missing, according to a news release from Aberdeen Police Department.

The family is transient and has no fixed address, Sgt. Will Reiber said in the release. It is possible the family has split up and is residing in different locations in or around Aberdeen.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the family is asked to contact the Aberdeen Police Department, 410-272-2121.