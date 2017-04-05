Aberdeen police looking for 'critically missing' boy, 9

Aberdeen police are looking for a "critically missing" 9-year-old boy who was last seen playing near his school, police said.

Elias Brooks, who lives in the 300 block of Oxford Avenue, was last seen Wednesday playing after school on the grounds of George D. Lisby Elementary School, in the 800 block of Edmund Street, according to a post by Aberdeen Police Department on its Facebook page.

The school is three to four blocks away from the school.

Helicopters and police dogs have been called to help in the search for the boy, according to Sgt. Will Reiber, who he said has a history of running away.

Last time, Reiber said, Elias made it all the way to Golden Corral on South Philadelphia Boulevard.

He could be "anywhere in the vicinity of the Hillsdale community," according to the Facebook post. "Please be vigilant and call the police if you see Elias walking around."

Elias was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black shirt, black and blue jeans with holes, and a pair of black and blue Nike shoes.

Anyone who sees Elias is asked to call Aberdeen Police Department, 410-272-2121.