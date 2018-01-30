Miller's Ale House slated for former Famous Dave's site in Bel Air

Miller’s Ale House, an Orlando, Fla., based chain, is planning to open a restaurant in the former Famous Dave’s building at Business Route 1 and Route 24 in Bel Air, town officials said.

Company representatives have applied for a building permit from the Town of Bel Air and that review is nearly complete, Planning Director Kevin Small said Monday.

Company officials did not respond Monday to a request for comment.

The company would not need zoning approval, since the same use is planned for the building at 601 Baltimore Pike, according to Small.

“They’re basically replacing the exact same use,” Small said.

The Famous Dave’s barbecue restaurant closed in August 2017 after seven years in Bel Air. It had replaced an Uno Chicago Grill restaurant. The property is part of the Tollgate Marketplace shopping center.

Miller’s Ale House bills itself as a “casual sports restaurant and bar with freshly-made food at an incredible value,” according to its website.

The chain has 83 locations across the U.S. The Bel Air restaurant would be the second one in Maryland, in addition to an establishment in Rockville.