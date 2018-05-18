Organizing Bel Air July 4th, Christmas parades is all about the 'fun, fun, fun'

For Mike Blum, organizing parades is all about the fun.

“It takes a lot of organization, sure, it takes a lot of work, but it is fun,” Blum said. “It is fun, fun, fun.”

Blum was honored at a recent Bel Air Board of Town Commissioners meeting for his efforts over the last several decades putting on the annual July 4th parades and more recently the town’s Christmas parades.

In the last 30 years, Blum has been part of 41 parades in town, and organized 37 of them, including the Cal Ripken Parade, the Kimmie Meissner Parade and the Veterans Day Parade in addition to July 4th and Christmas, he said.

“That’s a lot of parades,” Blum said.

The parades wouldn’t be what they are without Blum at the helm, town officials said.

“Mike is a person who is filled with an incredible amount of energy and really has the ability to get things done,” town Economic Director Trish Heidenreich said. “He has shown us time and time again that he’s dedicated to the town of Bel Air and making this a great place to live.”

Planning the parades takes all year, which Blum said he does with help from hundreds of volunteers, in addition to running his own advertising, marketing, communications and public relations firm since 1987.

He’s been organizing the July 4th parade with Don Stewart for nearly 30 years. In the last 10 years, he’s also been spearheading the town’s Christmas parade.

“What Mike does is turn Main Street into a delightful parade,” Heidenreich said, with costume characters, cheerleaders, baton twirlers, dancers, bands and other types of entertainment. “It’s so much fun for everybody, for people of all ages.”

To the delight of children, the Christmas parade closes with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The parades come together so seamlesslly, she said, because of Blum’s attention to detail, going “over and over and over” the parade list to figure out what float or group or band goes where.

“Everyone leaves with a great holiday spirit and a great sense of community,” Heidenreich said.

That attention to detail isn’t lost on the Bel Air town commissioners, who lead the parades.

Mayor Susan Burdette recalled her first parade as a commissioner when she was told before a July 4th parade that “under any circumstances, be there at the time Mike tells you.”

If she isn’t, what happens, she remembers asking her colleagues, who included David Carey, Edward Hopkins, Rober Reier and Robert Preston.

The answer?

“No one knows — but no one wants to see what happens if you’re late for Mike Blum,” Burdette said.

While Blum may be at the forefront of the parades, they would not be successful if not for help from lots of other people, including the town commissioners, the police department, public works and the Bel Air Downtown Alliance, as well as the many volunteers who give their time, Heidenreich said.

Blum said he thought long and hard about why he’s spent the better part of 30 years organizing the parades and said the answer is simple.

“There’s something wonderful about a town whose people can come together from all walks of life and all business, and all responsibilities, and put on something just for fun,” Blum said.

On the Fourth of July, it’s “for patriotism, because we love our country, because we love our town, because we love each other,” he said.

“It is everyting good about our country and our patriotism and our belief that we are, as Americans, that we have put together something worth celebrating,” Blum said.

At Christmas, the parade welcomes Santa and the Christmas season, religious or secular, into town.

“That’s why we do it, because running a parade celebrates everything that is good about the town of Bel Air, that is good about the community and it’s worth working hard to pull it off,” Blum said. “And I hope we are able to do it forever, two times a year or more.”