Harford offering classes in mental health and safety

Harford County is offering a series of free classes on mental health and safety to raise awareness in the community and empower citizens to help others in crisis.

Registration has been open for the weekly classes that begin on Wednesday, April 4, and a number of people have already signed up, Harford County government spokesperson Cindy Mumby said Thursday.

“We’ve really been pleased with the response,” she said.

If any of the classes the initial series fills, Mumby said, they will keep the contact information of everyone who doesn’t get in and will try to schedule a second class.

The classes cover topics such as conflict resolution, suicide prevention, mental health and first aid training.

All classes will be held from 7-9 p.m. on Wednesdays in the Harford County government building at 2220 Ady Road in Forest Hill.

Participants must be 18 and most class sizes will be limited to 20 participants to allow for interactive training. Registration is required and citizens are welcome to choose any or all of the following classes:

April 4 — Conflict Resolution Training;

April 11 — Mental Health Awareness Training;

April 18 — Suicide Prevention (QPR) Training;

April 25 — Stop the Bleed Training;

May 2 — Presentation: Harford County Public Safety Crisis Intervention Team;

May 9 — Hands-only CPR/AED Training

May 16 — Harford County Public Schools Presentation: Growth Mindset & Mental Health Services in HCPS;

Registration is available online at www.harfordcountymd.gov/mentalhealth or by calling 410-638-3569.

“When citizens are informed and trained to assist others, they strengthen our entire community,” County Executive Barry Glassman said in a statement. “I would like to thank Harford County Public Schools for providing a presentation for this program and the Sheriff’s Office for their support through the Crisis Intervention Team. Most importantly, I encourage everyone to join in this effort to help our fellow citizens when they need it most.”