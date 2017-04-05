Bel Air activist steps out to fight Alzheimer's at 11th Memory Ball

Bel Air resident Dr. Mary Teddy Wray got the dancing bug years ago when she learned the cha-cha as part of a fund raising event for the Maryland Center for the Arts. She's been dancing ever since.

"It was so much fun I had to continue," she said.

But it was an experience 30 years ago — as a caregiver for an elderly woman in the Washington area — that inspired her to step out this weekend as a dancer at the Alzheimer's Association Greater Maryland Chapter's 11th annual Memory Ball.

Wray, or "Dr. Teddy" as she is known to her patients at Laurel Bush Family Dentistry, will perform a choreographed number recalling the 1953 film, "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" at the gala fundraiser, scheduled for Saturday at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront Hotel in Baltimore.

She admits to being nervous about dancing, but is motivated to honor Lucy Garfield, the woman with Alzheimer's she cared for in the late 1980s while attending Georgetown University School of Dentistry.

Wray said she spent four years as Garfield's caregiver, and over that time saw firsthand the ravages of Alzheimer's.

"When we first started together she could say 'hi,' she could get up, she could walk," Wray recalled. As time went on, however, "she could not walk. She forgot how to eat. She didn't know her son. She would just stare."

Garfield died many years ago, but Wray cherishes the time they spent together, and appreciates the lessons she learned about Alzheimer's.

"It's such a dreadful disease," she said. "We all have to work together to fight it and find a cure."

Wray learned about the annual Memory Ball through a friend who participated last year, and decided to take part in this year's edition. Volunteer dancers raise money for the Alzheimer's Association through pledges. As of Tuesday, Wray had secured more than $31,000 in pledges toward a goal of $45,000.

Eight other dancers, including one married couple, will compete at the event for mirror ball trophies, which will be awarded by a panel of judges for best dance and by the association for most votes. Supporters who can't attend the event can vote by making online donations.

In Maryland, there are 105,000 residents living with Alzheimer's, said Cass Naugle, executive director of the association's Greater Maryland chapter. That figure is up from 86,000 in 2013.

"It is projected that by 2025 there will be 130,000 Marylanders diagnosed with Alzheimer's, which is nearly a 30 percent increase," Naugle said. "This [data] places an urgency on increased funding for research to find a cure."

Most dancers who will appear Saturday have a personal story or connection to the disease. For instance, Kia Seals of Columbia will perform in honor of her father, Dr. Jerry Seals, a retired physician who has younger-onset Alzheimer's disease.

"I haven't danced for 10 years and I'm trying not to put too much pressure on myself," said Seals, an account supervisor at a Washington marketing firm. "I'm all about the cause and I'm doing this for my dad."

Maureen Gary of Halethorpe is dancing in memory of her mother, who had Alzheimer's.

"Her most favorite thing to do in life was to dance," Gary said in a press release from the Alzheimer's Association. She called the disease a "long goodbye," and said she and her mother "shared many moments of joy, laughs and tears through those long years."

To prepare for her performance, Wray has been practicing countless hours with partner Tom Rzepnicki of Dancing with Friends, in Churchville. The two will perform the quickstep — a dance Wray has had to learn from scratch.

"It's very hard!" she said with a laugh. "It's very confusing."

She won't give many details of her performance, but will be channeling her inner Marilyn Monroe — she'll dance to the song, "Diamonds are a Girl's Best Friend."

Wray said she's been getting support from her children — sons Maxwell, 19, and E.J., 9; and daughter O.C., 10.

The family is used to her activism. Wray, who has lived in Bel Air since 1994, is vice president of the board of trustees for the Maryland Center for the Arts, and works with other local organizations including the Harford Chamber of Commerce, Friends School of Harford and the Sexual Assault/Spouse Abuse Resource Center (SARC), which works with victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual and child abuse.

She has operated her dental practice since 2001, and is a member of the American Association of Women Dentists, which last year granted her its humanitarian award for her charitable works.

In 2014 she was Harford Community College's Athena Award recipient.

Wray said her experience with the Memory Ball has convinced her to continue working with the Alzheimer's Association — even after she's out of the dancing spotlight.

"They're a worthy and wonderful organization," she said. "I'll stay with them after the dance."

Memory Ball

The Alzheimer's Association Greater Maryland Chapter will host its 11th annual Memory Ball fundraiser from 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday, April 8, at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront Hotel, 700 Aliceanna St., Baltimore.

For information on buying event tickets ($350) or voting for Memory Ball contestants through online donations, go to alz.org/Maryland and click on special events.