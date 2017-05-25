Aberdeen, Bel Air and Havre de Grace host Memorial Day observances Monday

Aberdeen, Bel Air and Havre de Grace will hold traditional community Memorial Day observances Monday to honor those who have given their lives fighting in the nation's wars.

"It's not about picnics and the start of summer and all that," Richard Gebhard, president of Bel Air American Legion Post 39 and coordinator of Bel Air's ceremon, said of Memorial Day. "It's to honor the men and women that have died serving our country, and we tell [visitors] to come out, bring a lawn chair and enjoy the day."

The Havre de Grace observance begins at 9 a.m. in Angel Hill Cemetery off of Ohio Street. Buddy Lilly, commander of American Legion Joseph L. Davis Post 47, will speak and American flags will be placed on the burial plots of veterans.

A second service is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Tydings Memorial Park off of Commerce Street. Wreaths honoring those who lost their lives in various conflicts will be placed at the city's war memorial.

The memorial and its grounds underwent an extensive renovation earlier this year, and it was rededicated April 6, 100 years after the United States entered World War I when it declared war on Germany.

Several speakers will be on hand for the Memorial Day observance, including Havre de Grace Mayor Bill Martin; Bill Mentzer, who will discuss American prisoners of war who have not returned home as well as service members declared Missing in Action; and Jeff Mack, the first vice commander of Post 47, according to Lilly.

An honor guard from the post will be at the service. Lunch will be served after the service at the Legion Post on St. John Street, Lilly said.

Aberdeen's Memorial Day observance begins at 11 a.m. in Veterans Memorial Park at the intersection of Parke and Rogers streets behind the Aberdeen Library.

The American Legion Bernard L Tobin Post 128 and VFW Post 10028, both of Aberdeen, are putting on the ceremony.

Both organizations partner to put on the city's annual Memorial Day and Veterans Day observances.

"Normally, unless it's pouring down rain, we have a very good turnout [for Memorial Day]," Carol Brown, president of the VFW post auxiliary, said.

Aberdeen city leaders, including the mayor, city council members and the police chief, are scheduled to attend. The guest speaker will be Maj. Gen. John W. Charlton, commander of the Army Test and Evaluation Command at Aberdeen Proving Ground. Harford County state Del. Glen Glass will give closing remarks, according to Brown.

Wreaths will be placed at the park's war memorial to honor groups such as Gold Star Mothers, Vietnam War veterans and past, present and future veterans, Brown said.

The Aberdeen Middle School band will perform, and members of the American Legion will fire a 21-gun salute and perform "taps" on a bugle.

Lunch will be served after the ceremony at the VFW post, at 821 Old Philadelphia Road.

The Legion post will host a separate event starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, when people can put flags on the graves of veterans buried in Aberdeen-area cemeteries.

"We welcome anybody that wants to join us," Post 128 commander Andy Powell said.

People should gather at the post at 44 N. Parke St.

Officials from APG will gather in Festival Park next Wednesday for the dedication of a memorial to workers who have lost their lives on the job during the Army post's 100-year history. The ceremony is scheduled to start at 11 a.m., according to the APG Centennial Celebration Association's website, http://apg100.org.

"They did a good job on it," Powell said of the memorial.

Bel Air's Memorial Day observance begins at 10:30 a.m. Monday in Shamrock Park with a performance by the Bel Air Community Band, followed by a ceremony at 11.a.m.

The park is just east of the intersection of North Hickory Avenue and Lee Way.

American Legion Post 39 and the Town of Bel Air are putting on the event, according to Gebhard.

Wreaths will be presented, and there will be a 21-gun salute. A Southampton Middle School seventh-grader, who won an annual essay contest organized by the school and the Legion post, will read an essay.

Coast Guard Commander Anthony Russell will be the guest speaker, according to Gebhard.

He said the event, which about 1,000 people usually attend, will be held rain or shine.