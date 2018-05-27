Harford County communities will observe Memorial Day Monday

Members of the Harford County community who want to honor Americans who have lost their lives in the nation’s past and present wars this Memorial Day can visit local observances in Aberdeen, Bel Air or Havre de Grace on Monday.

Aberdeen’s ceremony will be held in its traditional location, Veterans Memorial Park at the intersection of North Parke and North Rogers streets.

The event begins at 11 a.m. It is being hosted by Aberdeen’s American Legion Bernard L. Tobin Post 128, with support from the Aberdeen Memorial VFW Post 10028.

It is held “in honor of those fallen heroes that left before us,” David Heredia Jr., the Legion post commander and a 22-year veteran of the Army, said.

The Legion and VFW posts rotate the duty of being the primary host of Veterans Day and Memorial Day ceremonies in Aberdeen each year, according to Heredia.

“It’s a joint effort, but each one of us takes the lead for two turns, Memorial Day and Veterans Day,” he said.

Aberdeen city leaders and state legislators are scheduled to attend. Mayor Patrick McGrady will give opening remarks, and the guest speaker will be Maj. Gen. Randy S. Taylor, senior commander of Aberdeen Proving Ground, according a copy of the program provided by Heredia.

The Aberdeen Middle School band will perform the national anthem, with vocals by Beth Quinn, a member of the Legion post auxiliary, Heredia said. Boy Scout Troop 820, of Aberdeen, and the Air Force JROTC unit from Kenwood High School, in Essex, will post the colors, according to the program.

Participants in the ceremony will present memorial wreaths, Heredia said. The Post 128 Honor Guard will perform taps and a rifle salute, according to the program.

The public is invited to a free luncheon at the Legion post at 44 N. Parke St. after the ceremony.

“It’s going to be a nice event all the way around,” Heredia said.

The American Legion Joseph L. Davis Post 47 in Havre de Grace also will host its traditional Memorial Day ceremonies Monday.

Services will be held at Angel Hill Cemetery, 750 Ohio St., at 9 a.m., followed by the main ceremony at Tydings Memorial Park at 11 a.m., according to Shirl Gittings, manager at Post 47.

Members of the American Legion, the Legion auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion, the American Legion Riders motorcycle group and the Hogs and Heroes Foundation — motorcycle riders who support public safety and members of the military — are expected to attend the Tydings Park ceremony, according to Gittings.

Attendees are then invited to a luncheon at the post, 501 Saint John St., Gittings said.

Memorial Day is described, in a message on the Post 47 Facebook page, as “one day that is set aside every year for the nation to get together, remember, reflect and honor those who have given their ALL in service to their country.”

Bel Air’s traditional Memorial Day ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. in Shamrock Park, off of Lee Way near the intersection with North Hickory Avenue.

It will follow the same format as prior years, with guest speakers, wreath presentations, a rifle salute and a reading by the winner of the seventh-grade essay contest at Southampton Middle School, with the theme of “what Memorial Day means to me,” according to Richard Gebhard, president of the Legion’s Harford Post 39 in Bel Air.

The Bel Air Community Band will perform prior to the ceremony in the park’s William A. Humbert Amphitheater, according to the band’s website.