The Aegis honored as a News Organization of the Year by regional press association

Led by a top award winning sports photograph by Matt Button, The Aegis captured its sixth straight News Organization of the Year Award among the region's largest non-daily news publications, as the Maryland, Delaware, D.C. Press Association announced its 2016 Editorial Awards Friday.

In all, Aegis reporters, photographers, editors and contributors, as well as some former staff members, received 14 first place and 21 second place awards in the contest's 51 categories for reporting, photography, commentary, print design and online reporting, graphics, photography and video.

The awards were announced during a luncheon at the Doubletree Hilton in Annapolis. More than 2,100 entires were received from 59 organizations.

Awards are judged across seven categories of daily, non-daily and web only publications, further broken down by circulation.

First place and second place awards are given in each of the contest's 51 categories. One winning entry in each category also receives a Best in Show award.

Button received his Best in Show in the Sports Feature Photo category for his photograph of the victorious Team Japan players hoisting their manager skyward after winning the 2016 Cal Ripken World Series in Aberdeen.

Button previously received a Best in Show award in 2012 for General News Photo.

Also of note was a Best in Show in the Sports Action Photo category awarded to Brian Krista, a longtime contributor to The Aegis and a member of the Baltimore Sun Media Group photography staff. Krista received his award for the Towson Times.

In addition to The Aegis, News Organization of the Year awards were given to The Baltimore Sun (Daily over 75,000), The Frederick News Post (Daily 20,000 to 75,000), Carroll County Times (Daily under 20,000), Cape Gazette (Non-Daily 10,000 to 20,000), Montgomery Sentinel (Non-Daily under 10,000) and Capital News Service (Online Only).

Two other awards announced by the press association Friday were the Rookie of the Year, which went to Fatimah Waseem, who covers Howard County for the Baltimore Sun Media Group, and the James S. Keat Freedom of Information Award, which was given to The Baltimore Sun for its work using public records to reveal patterns of crime and police action.

For a full listing of winners and their work, visit www.mddc.com.

The following are awards earned by The Aegis:

Bobby Parker – 2nd Breaking News Photo;

Matt Button, Brian Krista – 2nd General News Photo;

Jerry Jackson – 1st Feature Photo;

Brian Krista, Matt Button, Contributors – 2nd Photo Gallery;

Matt Button – 1st Sports Feature Photo – BEST IN SHOW;

Matt Button – 2nd Sports Action Photo;

News and Photography staffs (Erika Butler, Ted Hendricks, David Anderson, Bryna Zumer, Rachel Pacella, Sean Welsh) – 1st Multimedia Story Telling;

News Staff (David Anderson, Bryna Zumer, Erika Butler, Ted Hendricks, Allan Vought) – 2nd Drug Use in Our Communities

Nils Johnson – 1st Editorial Cartoon;

Chelsea Carr – 2nd Editorial Cartoon;

Erika Butler – 1st Arts & Entertainment;

Allan Vought – 2nd Column Critical Thinking;

Allan Vought – 2nd Editorial;

David Anderson – 2nd Growth and Land Use Reporting;

David Anderson, Bryna Zumer, Contributors (Rachel Pacella, Sean Welsh) – 2nd Breaking News;

David Anderson, Bryna Zumer, Ulysses Munoz – 1st Web Video

David Anderson – 1st Medical/Science Reporting;

Bryna Zumer, David Anderson – 2nd Local Government Reporting;

Allan Vought – 1st Local Government Reporting;

David Anderson – 2nd State Government Reporting;

Max Simpson – 1st Interactive Media Use;

Staff (Erika Butler, Dan Griffin, Bryna Zumer, David Anderson) – 2nd Breaking News Social Media;

Erika Butler – 2nd Feature Story;

Aegis Editors (Ted Hendricks, Erika Butler, Allan Vought, Matt Button) and Jay Judge – 2nd Page 1 Design;

Erika Butler – 2nd Feature Page Design;

Sports Design Staff (Randy McRoberts, Erika Butler) – 2nd Sports Page Design;

Max Simpson – 2nd Informational Graphics;

Staff (Ted Hendricks, Jay Judge, Mike Myers, Matt Button, David Anderson, Allan Vought, Charlotte Cronin) – 1st Special Section;

David Anderson, Bryna Zumer – 1st Series;

Ted Hendricks – 2nd Headline;

Allan Vought – 1st Headline;

David Anderson – 1st Sports Story;

Allan Vought – 1st Sports Multimedia;

Mac Lloyd – 2nd Sports Column;

Staff – 2nd General Website Excellence.

Anderson, Zumer and Sean Welsh of The Baltimore Sun received a first place in breaking news coverage for The Record, and Button received a second place for a general news photo for The Record.