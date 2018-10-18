Defense asks dismissal of charges against man accused of keeping money raised for families of slain Harford deputies

The start of the trial of a man accused of allegedly stealing money he helped raise for families of two Harford County Sheriff’s Office Deputies killed in the line of duty in 2016 was delayed Wednesday afternoon after the defense moved to dismiss the charges.

Selection of the jury had been completed and opening arguments set to begin late Wednesday afternoon when Marcus Jenkins, the public defender representing defendant Daniel McClure, asked Harford County Circuit Court Judge M. Elizabeth Bowen to dismiss the charges on the grounds the three-count indictment against McClure is legally flawed.

Bowen dismissed the jury for the day and then heard brief arguments on the dismissal motion in open court from Jenkins and Harford County State’s Attorney Joseph Cassilly, who is prosecuting the case, saying she would rule on the motion when court convenes at 12:30 p.m. today. The jury is scheduled to return at 1 p.m. today.

McClure, 49, of the 1200 block of Temfield Road in Towson, was indicted March 13 on charges of theft $10,000 to $100,000, theft $1,000 to $10,000 and embezzling or misappropriating funds by a fiduciary, according to online court records.

Following the Feb. 10, 2016 murders of Harford County Sheriff’s Office Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey and Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon, McClure began selling “Support the Blue” merchandise with a pledge that a portion of each item sold would go to the Harford County Deputy Sheriff's Union benevolent fund to benefit the families of the fallen deputies.

A few months later, in May 2016, the union ended its relationship with McClure’s company, East Coast Sportswear, after a dispute over whether the amount of money being donated was correct, based on the volume of merchandise sold, according to statements at the time from union’s then-President Fred Visnaw.

“The allegation was made that statements to people who purchased his products [were told] that a portion of the purchase price would be given to the families,” Cassilly said Monday. “The donation monies and the purchase monies were never accounted for, meaning we don’t know where all the cash went.”

McClure, a native of Havre de Grace, was indicted on charges that between Feb. 17, 2016 and March 7, 2016, he “unlawfully did steal U.S. Currency property of the families of Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey and Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon, having a value of at least $10,000 but less than $100,000,” a second theft count of theft $1,000 to $10,000 and “unlawfully did, being a fiduciary of the trust of the families of Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey and Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon fraudulently and willfully appropriate to a use not in the due and lawful execution of his truest U.S. Currency received by him in their fiduciary capacity,” according the indictment filed in Harford County Circuit Court.

Wednesday, however, Jenkins argued that counts one and two of the indictment “failed to charge an offense” in accordance with Maryland court rules and case law because the wording of the counts was not clear if an offense had been committed “at one time or over a period of time.”

Jenkins also attacked the third count of the indictment, saying it was too open ended as to the number of alleged victims – he said families could mean spouses, children, siblings, other relatives – and at the very least the alleged fiduciary violation count should have been two counts, specifying a single family. Jenkins also questioned the wide time period covering two years in the indictment’s third count.

“There could be almost infinite numbers of individuals known as a family,” Jenkins said.

Cassilly said the two theft counts of the indictment covered “multiple transactions” involving McClure’s sale of merchandise, such as T-shirts, and also the collect of monetary donations on behalf of the deputy sheriff’s union’s benevolent fund that was collecting funds from multiple sources to support the families of the slain deputies.

When Bowen asked Cassilly about the actual amount of money allegedly stolen, Cassilly replied it was in the “thousands;” however, the state’s attorney said a full accounting could not be made because, although volunteers in the fundraising had counted some of the proceeds, the money was given to McClure who “walks away...and at the end of all this [the money] is not turned over” to the union.

The alleged theft “occurred at some point in time” Cassilly said. “At the end [McClure] had an obligation to turn the money over. The defendant has the money that belongs to someone else and it is not turned over.”

Cassilly said he was willing to amend the first two counts of the indictments to say the alleged thefts were “continuing scheme and course of conduct.” He also said if the counts should be dismissed, he would go back to the grand jury “and ask them to reindict.”

On the defense’s position regarding the third count, Cassilly said it is a crime if a fiduciary, in this instance McClure, “fails to surrender [funds] for the purpose given to him.” The prosecutor said McClure solicited the money “and none of the families got any of the money.”

He used an analogy if someone were soliciting money for victims of Hurricane Michael “and the money is not used for the purposes given.”

Cassilly also said that count three of the indictment covered a two year period because during this period “the defendant had the opportunity to pay the money out for proper purposes and failed to do so.”

