Harford School board student member Resnik bids farewell, says thanks

Matt Resnik participated in his final meeting and votes as the student representative to the Harford County Board of Education this week.

Resnik, who graduated from C. Milton Wright High School May 25, gave emotional farewell remarks to his nine fellow board members and Superintendent Barbara Canavan during the board’s lengthy final meeting of the 2018-19 school year Monday night.

He came in for particular praise from board Vice President Laura Runyeon, a family friend, and member Alfred Williamson, who presented him with a resolution of appreciation from the board, which in part states that Resnik “provided and facilitated an exemplary communication between the students in Harford County Public Schools and the Board of Ed.”

“I have always been impressed with your energy, your enthusiasm and desire to improve a situation and that you didn’t give up on things you believe in,” Runyeon told Resnik.

“What can I say about this guy,” Williamson added. “Perpetual motion, determination, never gives up, aggressive but also has that charisma; a great future leader. Congratulations.”

Resnik thanked the students for giving him the opportunity to serve and then thanked each board member and Canavan individually, telling Williamson: “It’s hard to change someone’s life in a year and you did it. You are like a family member to me and I love you.”

Resnik will attend Stevenson University in the fall, where he said he will study for bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration, with a minor in real estate, through Stevenson’s Bachelor’s to Master’s Option, which allows students to earn both degrees in five years.

His successor as the board’s student representative, according to Resnik, will be Josh Oltarzewski, a rising senior at Harford Technical High School.

Harford’s school board student representatives are seniors elected annually by the Harford County Regional Association of Student Councils, according to HCPS.

