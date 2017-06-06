Bel Air water company sets meetings on reservoir

Maryland American Water Company has announced two public meetings later this month to provide updates on its planned water supply enhancements for the town of Bel Air and surrounding ares served by the company.

The water company also has begun a month-long flushing of fire hydrants in its Bel Air service area.

Meetings on reservoir

The two public meetings will give the public an opportunity to learn more about Maryland American's project to build a reservoir on the Mt. Soma site off Route 1 just west of the Bel Air town limits.

The sessions are set for Wednesday, June 14, 6:30 - 8 p.m., at Bel Air Town Hall, 39 N. Hickory Ave.; and Tuesday, June 20, 6:30 - 8 p.m., the Harford County Public Library Bel Air Branch, 100 E. Pennsylvania Ave.

"Water supply capacity is a continuing problem for the entire region," the company stated in announcing the meetings. " Maryland American Water reviewed several options and determined the best solution was to develop a raw water impoundment (reservoir)."

"The new structure is an environmentally sound solution that will be built off Winters Run," the company continued. "This design won't impede natural stream flows or disrupt the local ecology. The impoundment will provide a 100-day supply in case of drought or emergency."

The company has a considerable amount of information available on its website https://amwater.com/mdaw/water-information-bel-air-impoundment, which notes that the proposed reservoir will be filled only "when stream flows are high."

The proposed Bel Air Impoundment will be an off-stream, lined, earthen embankment impoundment approximately 2,000 feet long and 62 feet high with a 20-foot wide crest and the capacity to store 90 million gallons, according to application the water company filed to receive Maryland Department of the Environment approval for the project.

Under the current timeline for the project, shown on the website, construction is due to begin this year and be completed in 2019.

Hydrant flushing

Maryland American Water begaun flushing the water mains in its Bel Air distribution system on Saturday and will continue the process through Friday, June 30.

Flushing is an essential part of Maryland American Water's maintenance program to provide customers with high-quality water service, the company said in a news release The annual system flushing helps to remove mineral deposits and sediment from water mains.

From June 3-25, flushing will be performed on Saturdays and Sundays between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. From June 26-30, flushing will take place each day between noon and 4 p.m.

During flushing work, crews will open fire hydrants, allowing water to flow freely for a short period of time.

No interruptions in water service will occur as a result of the work; however, Maryland American Water advises that when crews are flushing nearby, customers might experience a drop in water pressure or some discoloration of their water.

If water is discolored, customers should open up faucets and let cold water run until clear before using it again and also should refrain from doing laundry during that time.

Before doing laundry, check for discolored water. If you have already started laundry and clothes become stained, do not let the clothes dry. Instead, wash them again in clear water using a rust remover, which can be purchased at grocery stores.

If problems persist or customers have questions, call Maryland American Water's toll-free customer service line at 866-641-2131.