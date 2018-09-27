Always a Marine Sister in North Harford

Savannah Williams Dunivant was 16 years old, a student at North Harford High School, on Sept. 28, 2011 when she received a phone call from the American Red Cross that her older brother, Marine Lance Cpl. Joshua Williams, was injured in Afghanistan.

It was the day after her 16th birthday.

Her mother, Kim Williams, wrote this letter in submitted Dunivant’s essay about what it means to be a “Marine Sister,” which follows.

As a teenager attending North Harford High School, Savannah endured two of her brother, Joshua’s tours in Afghanistan while serving in the Marine Corps. Her role model and most avid supporter would need to leave her for his call of duty. This sister took it very hard. She lived in fear for her brother’s life and did everything and anything she could to remain positive through her ordeal.

This is a touching story Savannah wrote about her brother when on July 4th while posting a Thank you for your service post she observed friends and yes, even some distant family members complaining about the over celebrated military and how they “have hijacked every holiday.” To Savannah’s dismay, she was heartbroken and disappointed so she wrote her own story instead of getting involved in the social media played out before her.

This is a must read about Baltimore’s Hometown Hero 2014. Lance Corporal Joshua Williams, Harford Tech High School and his baby sister who gave classroom instructions and demonstrations on what items to send and the forbidden items to send as well as how to successfully complete the Customs Forms required to mail to our military loved ones overseas. With an added reminder to Always send extra to be Shared.

Savannah remained strong through her unrest and times of anxiety and panic until a phone call from the Red Cross on her 16th birthday.

Savannah’s story

I found this picture today and my heart was filled with a flood of emotions. This was one of the saddest and scariest days of my life. This was the day I said goodbye to my brother without knowing if I would ever see him again.

I am so honored to have been there for my brother throughout his journey in the Marine Corps. I watched him board a bus twice, with his uniform on and his boots fastened. They were new and clean then. his weapons were packed. We smiled and waved goodbye, but the ride home was long and it was quiet.

On pieces of scrap paper, I wrote him letters EVERY DAY while sitting in the back of my classroom and I waited for the postman to drive by m home at 11:15 every morning with the hope that a small enveloped dusted with sand would be handed to me. Care packages were a weekend tradition, where Mom and i would send off cardboard boxes ofRamen Noodles and Butterfinger bars, teriyaki beef jerky and cans of Old Bay.

Newscasters kept us awake at night, their headlines cautioning us to read further or to watch any longer. The night we heard the 3/6 Kilo had led the attack on Marjah, we criedourselves to sleep. I started sleeping in Mom’s bed every night because of the nightmares.

Life was hard without you.

The scariest day of my life was the day they called us. September 28, 2011. Your humvee hit an IED and you were hurt. You were in the naval hospital for, what felt like, forever. But you were finally able to come back home to where you belonged. With us and your new god-daughter.

This is my story. This is why I support our veterans because I’ve been through the journey with a man who taught me to be the person I am today. My brother. This is why arrogant remarks and posts offend me. This is why those who disrespect our anthem and our flag offend me. Because my brother carried our flag as he stormed through Marjah, Afghanistan, saving women and men and children that were being killed by their own people.

Veterans are not “worshipped” or “over-celebrated.” They are often forgotten, under-appreciated, unsupported and neglected. I watched a 26-year-old, who could have been anything (an athlete, an architect, a nurse, a businessman behind a desk), but instead spent four years of his life digging holes in the sand to make a bed for the night, to eat dinners from a foil package, to take cover from gunfire and patrol the streets for the safety of families while his own family was at home worried and afraid.

I will forever be a Marine Sister. It will always be a piece of my heart and a part of my story.

Today

Dunivant turned 25 Thursday. An oncology nurse at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, she lives in Bel Air with her husband, two children and her mom.

Her brother, Joshua, was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps after he was discharged from the Naval Hospital. He has physically recovered from his injuries but still suffers from PTSD and deficits from a traumatic brain injury.

Williams, 29, has a 3-year-old daughter, Aria, and works in New York City on the set of “Gotham,” the Fox television series, for Stinar Studios, which specializes in employing wounded veterans.