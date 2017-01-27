Police in Harford charge two in connection with Joppa pot distribution operation

Police in Harford County say they have charged a Joppa man and woman in connection with what investigators say was a large-scale marijuana distribution operation based at a Route 40 storage facility.

As a result of the investigation that led to the arrests, marijuana with a street value of more than $1 million was seized, along with cash, drug processing equipment, several vehicles and other possessions belonging to the suspects, police said.

The charges against Harold Junior Morris III, 28, of the 2000 block of Mountain Road in Joppa, and Sherrie Lyn Miller, 26, who police say is Morris' live-in girlfriend, were announced Friday morning by the Harford County Sheriff's Office and the Harford County Task Force, a multi-jurisdiction organization that handles major drug investigations and interdiction in Harford County and neighboring areas.

According to a statement released by the Sheriff's Office, in late 2016, the Task Force initiated an investigation stemming from a tip that Morris allegedly was distributing large amounts of high grade marijuana in and around Harford County.

After several weeks of surveillance, the Task Force, with the assistance of Baltimore County Narcotics Detectives and the Drug Enforcement Administration, executed state court ordered search and seizure warrants at a storage facility in the 900 block of Pulaski Highway in Joppa, Morris' residence on Mountain Road, and his bank accounts, police said.

The search warrants were executed over the first two weeks of the New Year and the following evidentiary items were seized, according to the Sheriff's Office:

• 249 pounds of various strains of high grade marijuana with an approximate street value of over $1.1 million (storage facility);

• Approximately $185,000 in cash (residence and bank accounts);

• Multiple digital scales (residence and storage facility);

• One money counter (storage facility);

• One heat sealer (storage facility);

• 2008 Mercedes Benz C300 (residence in Baltimore County);

• 2011 Jaguar XF sedan (residence);

• 2007 Toyota Highlander SUV (storage facility);

• 2014 BMW motorcycle (residence);

• Flat screen televisions, high value women's jewelry and handbags (residence);

• Two Honda personal watercraft and trailer (residence);

• Two large four-wheel ATVs (residence);

• One off-road motorcycle/dirt bike (residence).

Morris and Miller were arrested during the course of the search warrant executed at Morris' residence, police said.

Both were transported to the Harford County Detention Center where they were charged with possession with intent to distribute large amount of marijuana, possession of marijuana, and possession not marijuana (mushrooms), according to police. Both were released on $50,000 bond and are awaiting trial.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the Task Force believes Morris and Miller were obtaining their marijuana via source suppliers in California then selling it in and around Harford County.

The storage facility was utilized to receive, store and package the marijuana prior to distribution, police said.

"This is a significant seizure of marijuana that will no longer make it to the streets of Harford County and into the hands of the most vulnerable of our citizens, our youth," Capt. Lee Dunbar, commander of the Task Force, said in a statement.

"We know through the vast amount of data we collect on our heroin overdose investigations, almost 80 percent of our heroin overdose victims advised they started using marijuana at an early age, most between the ages of 12-15, and believed it was a gateway drug," Dunbar said. "Marijuana is a dangerous drug, not just a harmless or victimless recreational drug."

This story will be updated.