Storm brings snow, sleet but lower accumulations than predicted in Harford

Harford County appeared to have been spared the worst of a late winter storm, receiving less than six inches of mostly wet snow overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.

With temperatures hovering around freezing when precipitation began falling in the late evening, accumlations were held down, as the snow began as freezing rain and sleet before turning over to all snow and then back to sleet around daybreak.

Harford County Public Schools closed for the day Tuesday after canceling after-school activities Monday in anticipation of the area receiving 6 to 10 inches of snow as forecasters were predicting. Tuesday was the first day this winter that classes haven't been held because of weather conditions.

Pictures from a winter snowstorm and its effects in Harford County on Tuesday, March 14. (Staff photos by Brian Krista) (Staff photos by Brian Krista)

The Fallston area in western Harford had about 3 inches of crusty snow and it was sleeting shortly before 8 a.m. The temperature was 34 degrees.

Conditions were similar in downtown Bel Air, where sidewalks were covered with the frozen snow and some people could be seen starting to shovel around their houses.

North Hickory Avenue had been plowed but still has a layer of frozen slush. Plows were out and about elsewhere in the downtown area. A person driving a sports car along Hickory was skidding and trying to find traction on the slippery roadway.

The National Weather Service forecast for the remainder of Tuesday in Bel Air predicted there could be another two to four inches of accumulated sleet and snow, with precipitation ended by evening and overnight temperatures dropping to the low 20s. Winds could gust to the mid to upper teens.

Early forecast for up to a foot of snow led to furious preparations on Monday, as many Harford County roads had been salted by early evening and plows stood ready. Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency in anticipating of the story.

Staff members David Anderson and Allan Vought contributed to the report.

This story will be updated.