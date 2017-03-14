People check out the snow, get back to routines in Harford

It had only been daylight about 20 minutes Tuesday, but Jordan Flagler, of Fallston, and Justin Wooters, of Churchville, had already been hard at work for the past three hours, clearing crusty snow from residential walkways and entrances around Bel Air.

They could be seen shoveling snow on a disabled access ramp behind a house on North Hickory Avenue shortly after sunrise, as a light sleet was falling.

"We've been out since 4:30 a.m.," Wooters said.

They were clearing around residences owned by clients of their uncle's lawn-care business before coming back later in the day to plow driveways.

Flagler noted it had been easier to work before the snow turned into sleet.

"Hopefully it turns into just snow," Wooters added. "It's a lot easier, a lot less wet on us."

Pictures from a winter snowstorm and its effects in Harford County on Tuesday, March 14. (Staff photos by Brian Krista) (Staff photos by Brian Krista)

Few people were out and about in downtown Bel Air later in the morning, although there were plenty of privately-operated and town snowplows out clearing streets and parking lots.

Though most roads were passable, traffic was sparse in many areas.

Tyler Bussenius, who lives in the Hampton Ridge neighborhood in Bel Air, was filling up his car at Wawa at Routes 22 and 543 east of Bel Air mid-morning.

"I'm just getting gas and going back home," he said. "I wanted to see how bad the roads were."

The main roads "don't look terrible," Brussenius said, adding that the neighborhood and side streets were still bad for driving.

Chris Mentlik and Mark Freedy were grabbing breakfast and coffee at Wawa before heading back to the jobs at the Clorox plant in Perryman.

The two had been working until 6:30-7 a.m. but we're being called back in, Mentlik said.

They operate heavy equipment to clear the parking lots and loading area at the plant so the tractor trailers can keep coming and going, he said.

The two were coming from homes in Street and taking their time getting back, Mentlik said. It was quite a bit slipperier in northern Harford than the Bel Air areas where they were.

Business at the Wawa was "pretty slow, general manager Heather DiGennaro said.

The store had its normal morning staff of seven and most of the got to work in time. DiGennaro and another associate had stayed overnight in a local hotel because of the weather, she said.

"I kind of feel like everybody wants to scope it out," Di Gennaro said. "We're seeing our regulars, our couple-times-a-dayers"

One of those regulars was Gary Frieders, who lives in Country Village Apartments in Bel Air and was at Wawa to get his morning coffee.

"And I wanted to see how the roads are," he said.

Which was relatively clear, he added.

Wawa din't have his morning newspapers, however, Frieders said, so he planned to go somewhere else to find them before heading back hime.

In Bel Air, town workers used snow plows and construction machinery to get public areas downtown clear.

People could also be seen shoveling sidewalks and cleaning steps in front of businesses and churches.

Dan Brown, co-owner of Sean Bolan's Irish Pub & Restaurant, cleaned the sidewalk by the front entrance and picked up several flags — including the American flag — that had blown off the second-story balcony and landed on the sidewalk.

Old Glory was barely visible through a layer of sleet, except for some flashes of red and blue. Brown picked it up and brushed it off.

He planned to get the business ready to open by 11 a.m.

"Usually, when it snows, we get a good crowd," he said, noting people who are off work and live within walking distance visit the pub on snow days.

Brown drove from his residence in Forest Hill. He said road conditions were not "too bad," as he has a four-wheel drive truck.

"[It was] slushy; you just had to drive slow," he said.

Omar Hernandez and Luis Martinez, employees of the Main Street Tower, tossed handfuls of salt on the concrete outside the rear entrance.

Hernandez, who lives in Bel Air, said it took about 10 minutes to walk to work.

"It was real slippery," he said.

Hernandez is a cook, and he said people patronize the Tower on snow days.

"A lot of places close, so people come here," he said.

He and Martinez, who also lives in Bel Air and is a maintenance worker, had been shoveling the rear entrance before salting it.

"The ice is tough, so it's hard to clean it," Hernandez said.

Brady Perry, 9, and his sister, Morgan, 11, were having a snowball fight and making snow angels in their Greenridge II neighborhood in Fountain Green late Tuesday morning. School was called off for the day, so it was time to play.

"It's frozen, but it's still fun to play in," Morgan said of the snow.

"Especially when there are blocks of ice to throw," Brady added as he launched one at his sister.

Both had already helped their father shovel the driveway, they said.