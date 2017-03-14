Snow, freezing rain fall on Harford County Friday

A mix of snow and freezing rain has been falling around Harford County on Friday morning, coating the ground, trees and shrubs.

Roadways are slick but passable, as the wet stuff arrived while the morning commute was in full swing.

Rain started falling in the western part of the county just before 7 a.m., following by sleet and wet snow, as temperatures hovered around the freezing mark.

The temperature in Bel Air was 34 degrees at 9 a.m.

March weather can be pretty unpredictable in Harford County and the rest of Maryland, as seen in this group of photos taken between the afternoon of Wednesday, March 8 and Friday, March 10. (MATT BUTTON | AEGIS STAFF) (MATT BUTTON | AEGIS STAFF)

Near Jarrettsville, the wintry mix covered the grass, shrubs and tree branches. Many trees and spring flowers have just begun to bloom this week.

The National Weather Service forecast for the Bel Air area calls for snow then scattered snow showers during the day Friday, with a high temperature of 43 degrees.

Any snow accumulation is expected to be less than an inch.

The NWS says there may be scattered snow showers overnight, followed by clearing and dropping temperatures, with the low forecast at 19 degrees.

The forecast for Saturday is clear but cold and blustery, with a high of just 31 degrees.

Aegis staff members Matt Button and David Anderson contributed to this report.

This story will be updated.