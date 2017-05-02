Aberdeen train station improvements ahead of schedule, city manager says

The improvement project underway at the MARC/Amtrak train station in Aberdeen is progressing ahead of schedule and could be finished by early May.

"It may be moving faster than anticipated," City Manager Randy Robertson told the mayor and two council members the most recent Aberdeen City Council meeting on April 24. Council members Steven Goodin and Tim Lindecamp were not present.

The pedestrian bridge got a facelift as part of the project and the walls are covered in grafitti resistant paint that cleans up easily, Robertson said.

"I'm sure it will get tested fairly soon," he added. "But the [police] chief and I have talked about it and he's got eyes on it."

A camera was installed along the pedestrian bridge to monitor activity on it, Chief Henry Trabert said, and a sign saying there's a camera is also on the overpass.

The city is considering a mid-May ribbon-cutting for the interior and exterior improvements.

More improvements could be made in and around the MARC station, if Aberdeen is awarded a grant through the Maryland Transportation Alternatives Program.

The city has been working with planners to bring the cost of the project to below $1 million, which has been done, according to Earl Leach, a professional engineer with Rummel, Klepper and Kahl, of Baltimore, who presented the revisions to the City Council Monday night.

Part of the project includes enhancements to the city's bus shelter, which Mayor Patrick McGrady said are likely to cost more than initially projected. Those enhancements include a 22-inch high seating wall behind the shelter, with a new concrete sidewalk beyond it and brick pavers around it, three acorn lights and two tree grates with flowering dogwoods.

Elsewhere around the station, bike racks will be installed outside and electronics charging stations inside, the pedestrian underpass will be repainted and all grafitti removed with brighter lighting, mirrors and bike-wheeling channels on the stairs added.

Crosswalks will be painted, the welcome sign will be replaced and relocated and new trees will be planted along some roads, all in an effort to "enhance and improve" the station and surrounding area.

Surplus vehicles

The mayor and city council voted 3-0 at the last council meeting to declare two trucks in the city fleet as surplus and sell them at auction at www.govdeals.com.

One truck is a 2004 Ford F-350 with more than 90,000 miles, used daily by the sewer utility shop. It was replaced in the FY2017 budget and is no longer being used. The truck is beyond its life expectancy, according to public works director Kyle Torster, and can't be reused because the bed is rusted and it needs a significant amount of work to stop all the oil leaks.

The other vehicle is a 2005 Sterling L7500 with 24,915 miles used by the city's maintenance shop to haul large items and collect chips, tree branches and other materials. The vehicle was replaced during this budget year and is no longer being used. The truck has low mileage, Torster said, but because it's 12 years old, the gaskets, hoses, lines and fittings and hydraulic parts are wearing out, it can't be reused by the city.

Budget changes

A resolution also was introduced April 24 to amend the FY2017 budget by $147,839, bringing the total general fund to $16,281,078.

More than half — $84,600 — would be money seized in crimes by the Aberdeen Police Department to buy a new evidence collection vehicle, according to Finance Director Opiribo Jack.

"The current one is kaput," Robertson said.

The engine died on the vehicle the city had been using and the body can't protect evidence and other items collected at crime scenes, Trabert said. A new one is needed as soon as possible "to reliably protect our evidence," and he doesn't want to have to wait until the next fiscal year.

"It's a vehicle we have to have," Trabert said. "We're using seized money, so the taxpayers won't be paying for it. It's the most practical way to go."

He said a new truck could last 20 years, if it's maintained correctly.

The city is also transferring $63,239 from its fund balance to pay for stadium seat repairs at Ripken Stadium ($45,000) and landscaping ($18,239).

A public hearing on the budget amendment is scheduled for the next city council meeting, Monday, May 8, at 7 p.m.