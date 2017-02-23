Man tries to lure two children into car at Red Pump Elementary playground, police say

Harford County Sheriff's Office deputies said a suspicious man was trying to lure a child away from a Bel Air playground Sunday night.

Deputies were called around 9:30 p.m. Sunday to Red Pump Elementary School, where the parent of a 10-year-old girl told them a suspicious man had approached two children - the daughter and a 15-year-old male who was also at the playground.

The man, who stayed in his pickup truck, a newer model dark blue Chevrolet Silverado, engaged the two in a conversation, according to Kyle Andersen, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, and he tried to entice the youths to enter his vehicle.

The parent who witnessed the interaction approached the vehicle, at which time the male left the area. No license plate was obtained.

The driver is described as a white man in his 20s with dark hair.

Deputies searched the area, but were unable to find a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff's Office Northern Precinct at 410-692-7880. The investigation continues.