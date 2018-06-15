Man jumps from Rt. 40 bridge, survives after being chased by Havre de Grace Police

A Maryland Natural Resources Police officer patrolling the Susquehanna and a good Samaritan out on a private boat pulled a man out of the river who had jumped from the Hatem Bridge after being chased by Havre de Grace Police Friday evening, police said.

Havre de Grace Police officers were called at 7:15 p.m. to the 200 block of Seneca Avenue for a report of an assault, according to Cpl. Dan Petz, a spokesman for the department.

When the officer arrived, the suspect in the assault was sitting in his vehicle and drove off, Petz said. As he did, he hit a car.

The Havre de Grace officer activated his lights and sirens, but the suspect wouldn’t stop, Petz said. The man eventually made it out of town, hitting another vehicle along the way, and onto the Hatem Bridge carrying Route 40 traffic over the Susquehanna River.

The man stopped on the bridge and jumped, Petz said.

An officer on patrol in the area heard the chase on a police radio frequency, realized what direction it was moving in and positioned himself under the bridge, Candy Thomson, spokesperson for Maryland Natural Resources Police, said.

The NRP officer was notified that the man had jumped at 7:30 p.m., Thomson said, and with the help of a Good Samaritan, were able to pull the man to safety by 7:30 p.m., she said.

“They secured the guy, got him onto the patrol boat and to shore,” Thomson said.

From there, he was taken to Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace, Thomson said.

He was subsequently taken to Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, Petz said.

When he was pulled from the water, the man was conscious and responsive, Thomson said.

Petz said the incident is under investigation, but added he anticipates charges will be filed.