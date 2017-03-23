Bel Air resident defends his use of a racial slur during County Council meeting

Bel Air resident John Mallamo, whose use of a racial slur during prior public comments before the Harford County Council last month drew a formal rebuke and threat of censure from the council president, expressed little remorse for his choice of word while speaking to the council Tuesday evening.

"I used a word that caused quite a bit of consternation in the county, but I'll tell you there is no single word that better describes and defines the malevolent institution that gripped this nation for so long," he said, referring to the second-class citizen status African-Americans had in the U.S. for decades after the end of slavery.

Mallamo used the racial slur for African-Americans during a Feb. 21 council meeting as part of a roughly 10-minute speech on various matters affecting Harford County and the nation, including Black History Month, which is observed every February.

He was talking about the efforts of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King to rise above the second-class status that word confers on black people.

That did not change the fact that he used the word in a public setting before an audience that included a group of Boy Scouts who were attending the council meeting with their parents and troop leaders.

Council President Richard Slutzky issued a warning during the March 7 council meeting, stating that Mallamo had used "insulting and inflammatory language," in violation of the council's rules of procedure for citizen comments and risked censure if he uses such language again.

Mallamo was unapologetic.

He spoke for about 10 minutes during the citizen comment period at the end of Tuesday's meeting, noting the racial slurs were used to justify excluding blacks from all public facilities, to deprive people of "their dignity and their basic humanity" and excuse "all manner of malicious criminal activity" against black people.

He pointed out the milestones of the civil rights movement of the 1960s, the assassination of Dr. King in 1968 and many other offenses against the African-American community of the past 50 years, ending with the massacre of churchgoers in Charleston, S.C. in June of 2015, "because those people were just what they were, and there was nothing they could do about it."

Mallamo theorized that if the racial slur, which Slutzky had said is "totally unacceptable in public discourse," had been used more in the public discourse, the atrocities committed against blacks during the civil rights movement might not have happened.

"I know that sometimes words are not used in public discourse, but I'll tell you, if perhaps that word was used a little more in public discourse those students would have not been attacked with fire hoses," he said of police and fire department efforts to supress civil rights protests in Birmingham, Ala. in the early 1960s.

"And so tonight, if you believe that a censure is going to change something, well put it on the agenda, do it every week," Mallamo said. "If you believe that censuring me will remedy history, a page in history that you're uncomfortable with, I would submit to you that we will all turn to dust and this building will crumble before one dot on that page of history is changed."

Mallamo did not get any visible reaction from council members, but several people in the audience applauded quietly after he finished speaking.

Helen Mann, a resident of Bel Air, said she and those she was with do not know Mallamo, but they supported his rebuttal. She said Mallamo had used the racial slur "in context" during his previous remarks.

"We need to stand up for racial justice if people are starting to feel a lot more comfortable to do and say things that are deplorable," Mann said, referring to recent incidents around the country where people have felt comfortable expressing racist and religiously intolerant sentiments.

Councilman Curtis Beulah, the only black member of the seven-person, all Republican council, was not swayed by Mallamo's rebuttal.

"Nothing he said changed my mind," Beulah said Wednesday. "He was wrong; it was inappropriate [to use a racial slur], and I still feel the same way."