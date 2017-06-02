Harford County's long graduation season continues

If the graduation season in Harford County seems long this year, it is.

Spread across 12 days encompassing three consecutive weeks, Harford County Public Schools' graduation schedule is crafted to accommodate both the Memorial Day holiday last Monday and this week's Jewish religious observance of Shavuot, a school system spokersperson explained.

The public school graduation season started Friday, May 26, with the C. Milton Wright High School commencement at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena at Harford Community College.

It ends Tuesday, June 6, with the afternoon commencement for Aberdeen High School and the evening commencement for Bel Air High School, according to a schedule of HCPS senior activities. Both ceremonies will be at the community college arena.

In addition to C. Milton Wright, the Alternative Education Program at the Center for Educational Opportunity graduated last Friday. Joppatowne, Edgewood and North Harford High Schools held their ceremonies on Tuesday.

There are ceremonies today for John Archer School, the HCPS Future Link Program, Havre de Grace High School and Harford Technical High School, among public schools. Harford Christian School will hold its commencement tonight, as well.

Shavuot, which started at sundown Wednesday and ended at sundown Thursday, fell in the middle of the HCPS graduation cycle, as it did in 2014, when graduations were spread out over 10 days, as reported by The Aegis.

"This year, the Jewish holiday Shavout falls in the time frame when graduations are typically held," Jillian Lader, manager of communications for HCPS, wrote in an email Wednesday. "We do not schedule graduations during the holiday."

The graduation season lasts for about eight days, from one Friday to the next, most years. Multiple ceremonies are scheduled each weekday, some at the schools and others at the college arena.

"Next year, Shavout does not fall within the graduation season so we do not anticipate a lapse in scheduling," Lader said.

Shavuot is the celebration of when God gave the 10 Commandements to the Jewish people on Mt. Sinai.

"The Jewish Children were — and still are — the guarantors and transmitters of the Torah," according to a statement on the website of Harford Chabad, of Bel Air. "Our commitment to their education has always been the best assurance to the continuity of Torah and Mitzvot [commandments of God]."

Harford County schools and offices also close during the Jewish high holidays of Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur, the respective celebration of the Jewish new year and the Jewish Day of Atonement.

Schools were open this week for HCPS students in kindergarten through 11th grade. The last day of school for them will be Friday, June 9.