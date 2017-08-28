Fire guts Long Bar Harbor house Saturday

A fire extensively damaged a house in the Long Bar Harbor section of Abingdon on Saturday afternoon, according to fire investigators.

The fire in a two-story, split-level house in the 700 block of Long Bar Harbor Road was reported at 4:53 p.m. by the owner, Joseph Hill, according to a notice of investigation from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

“The owner was inside the home when he smelled smoke,” the notice of investigation states. “Upon checking the source, he discovered the fire and called 911.”

Abingdon Volunteer Fire Company was the first to respond, aided by “multiple fire crews” from other companies, according to the Harford County Volunteer Fire & EMS Association.

It took approximately 50 firefighters about 25 minutes to bring the blaze under control, according to the notice of investigation.

No injuries were reported to the home’s occupant or the responding firefighters.

Investigators said the fire originated in the house’ rear porch, but as of Monday, a cause had not been identified and the fire remains under investigation, according to the Fire Marshal’s Office.

Damage to the house is estimated at $250,000 and loss of contents is estimated at $50,000, the Fire Marshal’s Office said.