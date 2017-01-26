A haircut tradition for Harford's Lloyd boys

As a rite of passage goes, honey-haired Evan Fox Lloyd emerged from one of toddlerdom's big ones in good form.

A snip of a lad of 16 months, he was given his first haircut Jan. 7. As waiting customers looked on, his curl-studded locks were scissored off.

The milestone event took place at Old Line Barbers in Bel Air. Although it is a young start-up business, the shop's location has been a popular address for a shave and haircut that spans decades, even if yesteryear's two bits fee is a far more distant memory.

That the 12 W. Pennsylvania Ave. property has remained a barber shop despite several changes in operators - as well as in men's hairstyles and the development of safety razors - was the sole reason Evan's father, Ben Lloyd, chose to take his son there, rather than someplace more convenient to their Norrisville home.

That's because in that very room 35 years earlier, Ben found himself perched on a board that bridged the arms of a sturdy, amply-padded, swiveling barber chair that could go up or down or recline at the tug of its handle by then-shop owner Monty Hudler for his first brush with a pair of scissors. Hudler died in 2004 after he had retired and moved to Florida.

A few photos of that visit found their way into the Sept. 10, 1981 edition of The Aegis with the caption titled "Shear Agony," such was young Ben's apparent annoyance with what was taking place.

But despite being in the midst of strangers, as well as being in an unfamiliar environment, Evan Lloyd did his part to make the most of what for him were unique goings on. Old Line Barbers' co-owner Justin Chaillou did the honors on this day, and both father and son seemed to approve of the job.

"He got a little squirmy toward the end, but by all accounts he did better than his old man," said Ben Lloyd.

And so, a tradition was groomed.

Editor's Note: Other news reported in that same Sept. 10, 1981 edition of The Aegis included a march on the courthouse in Bel Air by a group of irate northern Harford preachers to protest a requirement that they get permits to hold tent rivals; an announcement by BGE and Harford County officials of plans to build an 800 MW nuclear power plant in Perryman; and the appointment of Lemuel Porter as Aberdeen Police Chief.

And, as reported by Sports Editor Mac Lloyd, father of Ben Lloyd and grandfather of Evan Lloyd, Harford County's own Randy McMillan had a smashing NFL debut, rushing for 146 yards and two touchdowns, as the Baltimore Colts upset the New England Patriots, 29-28, at Schaefer Stadium in Foxboro, Mass.