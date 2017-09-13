Thomas, Kaye Yarrison named Harford Living Treasures

Longtime Jarrettsville residents Thomas and Kaye Yarrison “preserved part of Harford County history by the preservation of the home they live in.”

As a couple, they are part of Harford history as the newest Harford County Living Treasures, an honor bestowed on them Tuesday night at the Harford County Council meeting.

“We all thank you for your many contributions to Harford County over the years in so many different roles,” Councilman Chad Shrodes said in presenting the Yarrisons with a proclamation from the council.

They have been members of the Jarrettsville United Methodist Church, 4-H, Jarrettsville Homemakers Club, Harford recreation programs, Fellowship Chapel and Redeemer’s Fellowship.

The Yarrisons took dance lessons for many years. They have performed in Bykota demonstrations several times. At Bykota Center, where they are members, the Yarrisons have been in charge of monthly dances for four to five years. Tom is a substitute dance teacher and Kaye helps with instruction.

In August 1965, the Yarrisons bought the former Gailey Farm, once home to a tomato canning factory.

They live in the home T.J. Gailey and his wife, Lavinia, lived in while running T.J. Gailey and Son Tomato Co. They have done all of the restoration work, including a patio built with the bricks salvaged when the original Jarrettsville Elementary School was demolished.

“The couple has seen many people and changes in Jarrettsville,” their daughter, Brenda Yarrison, wrote in nominating her parents.

They have known longtime Jarrettsville postmaster Clarence Burton and saw the inside of the original Jarrett Mansion when it was still standing. They are also familiar with Jarrettsville stores such as Bircham’s and Smiths.

“Just living live in Jarrettsville is very interesting,” Tom Yarrison said. “There are no many neat people in Jarrettsville. We’ve enjoyed our time in Jarrettsville.”

Kaye Yarrison said she was surprised when they found out they’d be receiving the honor.

“The things we’ve done are just ordinary,” Kaye Yarrison said.