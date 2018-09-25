Jarrettsville's Elaine Williams named a Harford Living Treasure

The impact Elaine Putnam Williams has had in her Jarrettsville community was evident recently when she was honored as a Harford Living Treasure.

“Half of Jarrettsville is here, so obviously you meant a lot to many people and we thank you for that,” Councilman Chad Shrodes told Williams last week after she was unanimously approved as a living treasure. “And our community is a better place because of the time and dedication you’ve given us.”

Williams was joined by her family members as Councilman James McMachan read a proclamation at the Sept. 11 Harford County Council meeting.

Williams is the wife of the late Robert Neal Williams Jr.

“If he was here, he’d be on the proclamation as well,” Shrodes said. “I know he is looking down and is very proud of you, how you held it together and continue to give back.”

Williams, 74, is a lifelong Harford County resident — she attended the old Jarrettsville Elementary and graduated in 1962 from North Harford, where she was selected to the All-State Choir.

She was born at a house at the corner of the Fountain Green intersection of Route 22 and 543 that had served as a hospital and doctors’s office, but her childhood home was on Norrisville Road beside the old Bircham’s Market.

She remembers Federal Hill Road/Route 165 before improvements were made as well as when Salem Church Road and Cox Road were dirt roads.

She married Williams in 1964 and they had three daughters.

As her daughters reached school age, Williams volunteered at their schools — Jarrettsville Elementary, North Harford Middle School and High School, according to the proclamation. When her daughters joined Job’s Daughters (a Masonic affiliated youth organization for girls and young women ages 10-20) she volunteered her talents and time to that group.

In the early 1980s, Elaine’s oldest daughter, who was 11 years old at the time, auditioned for a role in the musical “Annie” at the Phoenix Festival Theatre, the local community theater of Harford Community College. Elaine decided to audition as well and was cast as the maid. Her daughter also had a part in the play, so mother and daughter performed together.

Shrodes pointed out that Williams and her husband had a lot to do with how their children are raising their grandchildren.

“I’m proud of all of them,” Williams said. “I thank all my friends here tonight. You’re all wonderful and I couldn’t have done it without you. Thank you so much, I love you all.”

Because her husband was a member of Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company for more than 50 years, Williams spent many hours preparing and serving meals to firefighters during calls.

She was a lifelong member of Jarrettsville United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir and taught kindergarten Sunday school for more than 50 years.

She volunteered at her daughters’ schools and was a hospice volunteer, according to the proclamation

“Elaine would often pray with friends who were facing challenges and difficulties,” McMahan read.

For 47 years until earlier this year, Williams owned and operated Elaine’s House of Beauty out of her home.

“Multiple generations of countless families from Jarrettsville and the surrounding area would visit Miss Elaine for the latest hairstyle,” according to her nomination form. “Her salon was a place where everyone was welcomed, a place of friendship and encouragement where the joys and trials of life could be shared.”