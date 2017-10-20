White Hall's Garnet Anderson named a Harford Living Treasure

Lifelong White Hall resident Garnet Anderson was named a Harford Living Treasure Tuesday night.

Anderson’s designation for the honor from the Harford Cultural Arts Board was approved by the Harford County Council. The award was presented to Anderson at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Anderson has lived on Harford Creamery Road north of Madonna his entire life, and goes to bed each night in the same room in which he was born, according to the nomination submitted by Joanna Miller, of Jarrettsville.

“It’s a great honor to be with you tonight,” Councilman Chad Shrodes said as he presented Anderson with a proclamation. “There’s no doubt you are very, very deserving of this great honor for your contributions to Harford County.”

Anderson was joined by his daughter, Ann Bauer, son-in-law Charles Bauer and son, Matthew Bauer.

Anderson’s grandfather was the owner/operator of the original Harford Creamery, for which the road was named. Anderson was a dairy farmer his entire life, according to the nomination.

Anderson was actively involved in his community and various farming organizations, including 4-H and the Harford Farm Bureau. He was a member of Bethel Presbyterian Church, part of the Elkridge-Harford Hunt Club and a starter at the Manor races.

Greenhouses on the farm grow snapdragons for Flowers by Bauer that are shipped all over the East Coast, Shrodes said.

Fortunately, Shrodes said, Anderson’s family continues to farm.

“Among all this, the farm is in your family and it’s doing very well,” he said. “It’s probably one of your most proud things.”

Anderson thanked the council for the designation, but said he didn’t do it all himself.

“I had a lot of help from family, neighbors — everybody,” he said.