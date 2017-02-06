Three Harford businesses fined for selling alcohol to minor during compliance tests

Two Harford County restaurants and one liquor store have been fined by the Harford County Liquor Control Board for selling alcohol to a minor during a compliance test in October in which six out of 13 businesses checked serve alcohol to an underage police cadet.

Jarrettsville Pit and North Harford Liquors were each fined $1,500 by the Liquor Board, after it found that employees at both businesses sold alcohol to an underage Maryland State Police cadet, who was accompanied by a plain clothes police officer.

Naughty Dogs was fined $1,000 for selling to the same cadet during the same compliance test.

Licensees for all three businesses appeared before the board at its most recent meeting on Feb. 1 to plead their cases and offer contrition before fines were imposed.

North Harford Liquors owner Richard McGarry apologized to the board and assured members he takes his job seriously. It was one of his employees, McGarry's "right-hand man," he said, who served the cadet, who is 6 feet, 5 inches tall.

"I know the severity of it," McGarry said. "There's no disputing it. I do apologize. We take this job seriously."

He pointed out that in his nine years in business, he has been very active in the community and has made more than $72,000 in donations to community groups.

"That's my money, it comes out of my pocket," he said.

The licensees for Jarrettsville Pit also apologized and said they recognize the importance of keeping track of minors.

Mark Slezak said his server, who works at Maryland School for the Blind and works at the restaurant to earn extra money, made a mistake.

"I understand I was negligent with my responsibilities, one of my most important responsibilities as a server," Carolyn Bozman, who has worked at Jarrettsville Pit for about 18 months, told the board.

The violation in October was the second in five years for Jarrettsville Pit, which was fined $1,000 in 2014 for selling to a minor during a compliance test, according to information provided to the board members.

At Naughty Dogs, the server who sold the alcohol to the underage cadet was immediately terminated, according to licensee John Roemer.

The night of the compliance test was very busy with a live band and Halloween party, but that was no excuse, he said.

"If she was distracted, that's irrelevant," Roemer said. "Our job is to adhere to the responsibility and we did not uphold that."

It was the first violation for Naughty Dogs, whose license was issued Feb. 26, 2016.

Three other businesses failed the compliance test - Campus Liquors, The Liquor Stop in Hickory and Hess Country Liquors in Upper Cross Roads. Show-cause hearings for those businesses are scheduled for March 1.

Business that passed the compliance test were Hawaiian Grindz, New Fallston Liquors and Basta Pasta, all in Fallston; Gene's Bar & Restaurant in Forest Hill; Hickory Lodge; 7-Eleven Churchville; and Aberdeen Liquors.