Two Baltimore men charged in four Harford liquor store robberies

Two Baltimore men have been charged in connection with a string of armed robberies of liquor stores along Harford County's Route 40 corridor.

Cornell P. Moore, 56, of the 3900 block of Gwynn Oak Avenue in Gwynn Oak, and Ian Earle Phillips, 44, of the 3000 block of Oakford Avenue in Baltimore, who were arrested Dec. 13 after allegedly robbing Good Time Liquors in the 700 block of Pulaski Highway in Joppa. The two were charged last week with robbing three liquor stores in Aberdeen.

After at least eight robberies in Harford and Baltimore counties between the middle of October and the end of November, local police said they were keeping a close eye on all liquor stores in Harford County in an effort to catch what they believed were the same suspects.

"There was a clear plan put in place. It was a collaborative effort of jurisdictions working together to make this happen," Aberdeen Police Sgt. Will Reiber said Wednesday. "Had anyone acted unilaterally, it may not have come out as well as it did."

According to online court records, Moore was indicted Tuesday in connection with the Good Time Liquors robbery. Charges include armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of a controlled dangerous substance not marijuana and theft less than $1,000.

Aberdeen Police have charged Moore and Phillips with robbing three stores within the Aberdeen city limits: Aberdeen Liquors, 124 S. Philadelphia Blvd., on Oct. 16; Northside Liquors, 210 N. Philadelphia Blvd., on Nov. 11; and Short Stop Beverage Barn, 600 S. Philadelphia Blvd., on Nov. 15.

Both men are being held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center.

After the pair was arrested Dec. 13, "through the course of all detectives working together, their collaborative efforts and reviewing evidence collected from scenes, we collected enough evidence to link them to our robberies," Reiber said.

Reiber said he is relieved the pair have been arrested and are being held in jail without bail.

"We are glad they were captured just because of the escalation of robberies, the use of a firearm; we're glad they were apprehended before anyone was seriously injured," he said.

Reiber said one suspect was the alleged robber and the other allegedly drove the getaway vehicle.

In the Oct. 16 Aberdeen Liquors robbery, Moore and Phillips are charged with theft $1,000 to $10,000, use of a handgun in a felony, two counts each of armed robbery and robbery and three counts each of first- and second-degree assault.

In the Nov. 11 Northside Liquors robbery, the two are charged with theft $1,000 to $10,000, use of a handgun in a felony and two counts each of armed robbery, robbery and first- and second-degree assault.

In the Nov. 15 Short Stop robbery, Moore and Phillips are charged with theft less than $1,000, use of a handgun in a felony and three counts each of armed robbery, robbery and first- and second-degree assault.

Police are also trying to determine if Phillips and Moore are connected to other robberies in the same area during the same time frame: One Stop Liquors, in the 900 block of Pulaski Highway in Havre de Grace, on Oct. 25; Good Time Liquors on Nov. 3; White Marsh Liquors, in the 11100 block of Pulaski Highway, on Oct. 29; and Midway Liquors, in the 12300 block of Pulaski Highway, on Nov. 8. The latter two are in Baltimore County.