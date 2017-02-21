Glassman to appoint two new members to Harford Liquor Board

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman has nominated two new people for seats on the five-member Harford County Liquor Control Board, bypassing the two members whose terms are expiring but who were eligible for reappointment.

The nominations of James Welch, of Bel Air, and Frederic Merchant, of Havre de Grace, were sent last Wednesday to the county's state delegates and senators.

Under a convoluted system established three decades ago, the executive nominates Liquor Board members, who must be approved by the legislators and then by the County Council.

If Welch and Merchant are approved, they'll replace Thomas Fidler and Michael Thomson, who have served on the board since 2011. Harford Liquor Board members serve three-year terms and are paid $6,000 annually, with the chairperson, whom the five board members select, receiving $7,000 annually.

Thomson has been the board's chairperson since 2015, and both he and Fidler were appointees of the previous county executive, David Craig. Their departures will leave the board with four Glassman appointees, Welch, Merchant, Sheryl Davis-Kohl and Walter Tilley, and one holdover from the Craig years, C. John Sullivan Jr., who has ties to Glassman's political patron Robert Hockaday and was re-appointed by the county executive a year ago.

"The county executive thanks Mr. Fidler and Mr. Thomson for their service," Cindy Mumby, the Glassman administration's spokesperson, said. "They both did a fine job."

Mumby said Glassman has received interest "from a lot of people" about serving on boards and commissions and is committed to rotating those positions.

Serving on the Liquor Board is considered the ultimate patronage plum because, unlike most boards and commissions whose members serve without compensation, the Liquor Board members are paid, albeit nominally. They also are responsible for overseeing the regulation of hundreds of businesses in the county licensed to sell alcoholic beverages and the enforcement of laws governing those licenses.

Welch, who works in the commercial real estate field, has served on a number of boards and commissions, both in the county and in the Town of Bel Air, where he also formerly served as a public relations director for the town's economic development agency. He has served on the boards of the Bel Air Downtown Alliance and Rockfield Manor and on the Harford County Commission on Veterans Affairs and the Economic Development Advisory Board, Mumby said.

Merchant is a retired soldier, who works in engineering and management with SURVICE Engineering in Belcamp. He is a member of Mountain Christian Church in Joppa, where he is a deacon and a member of the Mountain Men's Ministry, and is on the board of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Harford County, Mumby said.

Once Welch and Merchant clear the appointment and confirmation process, they will join the board in April when the terms of the two they are replacing end, Mumby said.