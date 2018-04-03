David Lindley's Bel Air concert canceled

The David Lindley concert scheduled for Friday evening at the Bel Air Armory has been canceled because of an illness, concert promoter Slate Ridge Entertainment LLC announced in a statement Tuesday evening:

“We sincerely regret to tell you that David’s management has just informed us that David has been forced to cancel his tour dates (24 gigs in 32 days). He’s okay, but he has a recurring Tinnitus condition that has had a severe flare-up, and he just can’t play. He asks that we pass along his deep apologies and his hopes to get these shows back on the calendar as soon as possible. While this is disappointing, please join us in praying for and wishing him a speedy recovery.

“For those that have already paid, please give us your mailing address, and we’ll get refunds out to you right away. We’ll keep you posted on a re-booking date.”

Mumby said Tuesday evening that nearly all refunds had been completed.

The Slate Ridge website is www.slateridgemusic.com.