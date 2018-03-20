Linda Norman fills remainder of late husband's term in Maryland Senate

Linda Norman, the wife of the late state Sen. H. Wayne Norman Jr., was sworn in Friday to fill out the rest of his term representing Cecil and Harford counties in the Maryland Senate.

Wayne Norman died at his Bel Air home March 4 at age 62. The Bel Air attorney and former state delegate, a Republican, had served nearly one full term in the Senate and had filed to run for a second term representing District 35.

Linda Norman was nominated by the Republican Central Committees of Cecil and Harford counties. Gov. Larry Hogan accepted their nomination and appointed her to the Senate on March 13.

“While we are still shocked and saddened by the news of Senator Norman’s sudden passing, it is our responsibility to make sure that Harford and Cecil Counties are fully represented in our legislature,” Hogan said in a statement. “Linda Norman is capable, qualified and connected to the communities that she will be representing, and I have no doubt that she will serve her constituents well in this new role.”

Norman has been the office manager for a Bel Air law firm for more than 25 years, and she has worked with The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region to help individuals with special needs find employment. She is also the past treasurer of the Harford County Republican Club, according to the governor’s statement.

Wayne Norman was one of three senators who represent Harford County in Annapolis, along with Republican Sens. J.B. Jennings and Robert Cassilly.

"While my heart is still heavy with the passing of my good friend and colleague, I know Linda is the person Wayne would want to continue proudly representing District 35,” Jennings said in an emailed statement Tuesday. “Linda is smart, dynamic and incredibly in-tune with the needs of her constituents, and I look forward to having her on our team."

Cassilly said in an email last week that he was “delighted to have Linda finish Wayne’s term of office.”

“Linda was Wayne’s right hand in everything he did, and it is great to have her taking over for Wayne in the Senate,” Cassilly wrote. “I know that this is a difficult time for Linda but she is smart and hardworking and she will do a terrific job in the Senate. I look forward to working with her.”

Norman’s salary will be $50,330 in 2018, according to the General Assembly Compensation Commission.

She was sworn in Friday afternoon in the Senate chamber, and she was scheduled to be on the floor for Monday evening’s session, according to Jake Weissmann, deputy chief of staff in the office of Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller.

Norman will have the full rights as a senator to sponsor and vote on legislation, and she can advocate on behalf of any bills introduced by her late husband, according to an email from Weissmann Monday.

Her term, along with those of other senators, ends next January, according to Weissmann.

Jason C. Gallion, of Level, was selected by the Maryland Republican Party to file as a candidate for June’s primary election in the days following Sen. Norman’s passing. He is the only candidate on the primary ballot, and he will effectively be the next senator for District 35 unless a challenger can obtain enough petition signatures to be on the general election ballot in November.