Aberdeen lifeguard honored for saving 4-year-old boy's life this summer

A lifeguard at the Aberdeen Family Swim Center “responded last month to a challenge a lifeguard hopes they never have to face,” Aberdeen Mayor Patrick McGrady said Monday.

Amy Meade, a Harford Technical High School student, who lives in Abingdon, is credited with saving the life of a 4-year-old boy on Aug. 27, McGrady said at the Aberdeen City Council meeting.

She was honored with a proclamation from the City Council.

Meade didn’t hesitate when she saw the boy unresponsive and not breathing in the pool, McGrady read from the proclamation.

She administered CPR until he was breathing and until emergency medical personnel arrived and took over, according to the proclamation.

Her actions were “directly attributable to saving the life of a child,” McGrady read.

“Thank you for your efforts and your service to the community,” McGrady said.

As Meade accepted the proclamation alongside her parents, the audience at the council meeting stood and applauded.