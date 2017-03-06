Level Fire Company recognizes tragedies first responders face, honors successes of lives saved

Firefighters and EMS workers face tragic situations on some of their calls, situations that stay with them long after they've returned home to their loved ones.

"All of us have had that call that is embedded in our minds," Sandra Gallion, president of the Level Volunteer Fire Company, said during the opening of the company's annual awards banquet Saturday evening.

Members of Level were on the scene Thursday morning at a traffic accident near the intersection of Route 22 and Route 155 in Churchville, an accident that claimed the life of a 15-year-old John Carroll School student and left two other people seriously injured.

Gallion recalled when the members who were on the call came together the next day, and she could see "tears filling their eyes from the pain and heartache for a life they could not save."

She asked all fire company members to stand to be recognized, as well as their family members, who also make sacrifices on behalf of their loved ones who are first responders.

"Thank for the missed meals, the missed events, and must of all, for being understanding and supportive when they return home with pain, heartache and exhaustion from a call," Gallion said.

Gallion stressed that Saturday's banquet was about celebrating "the good" from the past year, though, and the many accomplishments of firefighters, EMS workers and auxiliary members.

Part of that celebration was the recognition in which Level members saved two lives late last year.

The incident happened just before midnight on Dec. 17, 2016. A vehicle had crashed at the intersection of Route 22 and Route 136, and the vehicle was burning, according to a description in the banquet program.

Rachel Itzoe, a firefighter and EMT with Level, who lives in the vicinity of the scene, was walking toward her house when she heard the crash.

A friend who was with her, Greg Frost, and she ran about 300 feet to where the car was burning.

Itzoe and Frost, who is not a firefighter but is a former Marine and an Eagle Scout, pried open the car doors and pulled out the occupants, Richelle Dotson, 22, of Street, and her boyfriend — now her fiance — James Grace Jr., 23, also of Street.

Flames consumed the vehicle just after Dotson and Grace were pulled to safety, according to the program.

Dotson and Grace, who are slowly recovering from their injuries and are both using wheelchairs, attended the banquet with their families.

Itzoe and Frost were honored for their roles with the company's Lifesaver Award, along with other firefighters and EMS workers on the call — Steven Duvall, Christopher Abrams, Clinton Polk, Josh Pierson, Martin Chidsey, Fire Chief Nolan Gallion Jr., Stephanie Gallion, Josh Meadows, Larry Mabe and Morris Wagner.

"If it wasn't for them, we wouldn't be here, whatsoever," Dotson said.

The fathers of Dotson and Grace were among the family members in attendance.

"Words can't say how I feel for what they did for us," Delmer Dotson, of Street, said of the rescuers. "I just thank the good Lord they were there when it happened."

James Grace Sr., of Street, said the couple have a long recovery ahead of them, but he is hopeful they will both walk again.

"I think it's very, very nice, and I give my appreciation to everybody, especially Rachel and Greg," Grace said. "No words could express the thanks."

Top awards

Jack Polk was named Level's Firefighter of the Year for 2016, and Martin Chidsey was named EMS Person of the Year for 2016.

Bessie Bowman was inducted into the Harford-Cecil Volunteer Fireman's Association Hall of Fame for auxiliary members, and Alan Caudill was inducted into the Hall of Fame on the fire and EMS side.

Diana Caudill earned the Ladies' Auxiliary President's Award for "outstanding service," according to her award. Dale Burkins earned the company President's Award for "unselfish dedication, attention to detail and uplifting spirit," according to his award.

Rhonda Hinch earned the Russell C. Denbow Award, given for outstanding administrative service.

Years of service

Stephanie Gallion, Rachel Itzoe, Loren Kelley, Courtney Steininger and Edward Steininger Jr. were honored for five years of service on the fire and EMS side; Shane Sawyer was honored for 10 years of service.

Jeff Standiford and Jack Polk Jr. were honored for 30 years of service; Russell Gallion Sr. and Clarence Ross Jr. for 50 years of service and Robert Janssen for 60 years.

Richard Dorbert attained life membership, and charter members Kenneth Starr and Joseph Worthington were recognized.

Elizabeth Markline was recognized for five years of service in the Auxiliary, and Heather Ely for 10 years of service.

Sandra Testerman was honored for 50 years of service, and charter members Bessie Bowman, Helen Hoshall and Margaret Worthington were recognized.

New members Kathleen Krajewski and Donald and Tasha Rigdon were also recognized.

Top responders

The top fire responders for 2016 were Larry Mabe, with 255 calls, Nolan Gallion Jr., 251; Buddy Testerman, 219; Clarence Ross, 186; Morris Wagner, 183; James Martin Sr., 181; Martin Chidsey, 173; Jack Polk Jr., 142; Jimmie Hawkins, 139 and Russell Gallion Sr., 124 calls.

The top EMS responders were Rebekah Jewett, 72 calls; Stephanie Gallion, 61, Rachel Itzoe, 61, Martin Chidsey, 56; Nolan Gallion Jr., 43; Anthony Rappazzo, 40; Caity Lipscomb, 27; Sandra Gallion, 22; Marvin Jackson Jr., 21 and Heather Ely, 20 calls.

The top responders for the auxiliary were Karen Lopes, 55 total functions; Diana Caudill, 55; Linda Ely, 52; Denise Caudill, 47; Alice Peterson, 46; Margrete Stine, 46; Sharon Cockerham, 35; Debbie Burkins, 32; Sandra Gallion, 31; Mary Broadwater, 27; Bessie Bowman, 27, Karen Jobes, 27; Dave Peterson, 26 and Rachel Itzoe, 23 functions.

Level handled 330 fire calls and 941 EMS calls in 2016.